Happy Valley fans all have the same theory about Alison after episode 4

Happy Valley episode 4 left our hearts racing after another big instalment of the BBC drama, and fans now have a compelling theory about Alison Garrs.

Alison made an unexpected appearance in series 3, after she killed her son in series 2 when she found out he was responsible for murdering sex workers.

But after her appearance in episode 4, fans now have a theory that Alison might have a big part to play in the ending of the show.

Here’s the theory explained…

***WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Happy Valley episode 4***

Alison Garrs returned in Happy Valley episode 4 (Credit: BBC)

Happy Valley fans have a big theory about Alison Garrs

Alison Garrs played a big part in series 2, as a farmer who lived with her son Daryl Garrs who was horribly bullied.

While Catherine initially visited Alison and her son over stolen sheep, it was eventually revealed that Alison’s son was responsible for the murder of Tommy Lee Royce’s mother and several other local sex workers.

Alison shot her son in the head, as she knew he would not survive prison.

She later revealed to Catherine that she was raped by her own father, leading to Daryl’s birth.

Alison popped up earlier in Happy Valley series 3, letting Catherine borrow her van.

She also appeared in episode 4 last night, and now fans have a theory that her repeated appearances must mean something.

Many fans think Alison is back to kill Tommy Lee Royce!

Now that Tommy has escaped from prison, we know that he’s a big threat to Catherine.

While Sally Wainwright has promised a “showdown” between Catherine and Tommy, fans think Alison might be the one to finally kill him.

Happy Valley fans now have a big theory involving Alison, played by Susan Lynch (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Happy Valley episode 4 review: Is Tommy going to kill Catherine?

Viewers think Alison is back to kill Tommy Lee Royce

One fan said: “Perhaps Tommy Lee Royce comes after Catherine and Catherine fights back, but is overcome.

“Alison saves the day by shooting Tommy Lee Royce, as she did her son in series 2.”

Lots of fans have focused on the fact that Alison has killed before: “We know Alison can handle a gun.”

Another viewer shared: “Just leaving a tweet here to say I think Alison will have a big part in this story.

“Bit of a redemption arc, either she’ll be the hero or help Catherine bring Tommy down.”

Other fans have pointed out that Alison fixing Catherine’s car will likely come up again: “The Land Rover is going to come into it somewhere and Alison will be the one that got it working.”

Another fan added: “I’m hoping Alison is back because she’s going to return Catherine’s favour and save Catherine and Ryan’s lives, taking out Tommy Lee Royce.

“I would enjoy such an ending.”

So, is Alison back to finally kill Tommy Lee Royce?

We can’t wait to find out…

Happy Valley continues on Sunday, January 29 with episode 5 at 9pm on BBC One.

What do you think of this theory? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.