Happy Valley series 3 episode 2 preview: Major character from series 2 returns!

Happy Valley series 3 continues this week with the return of a major face from series 2 – so here’s our recap on Susan Lynch’s character Alison Garrs.

In episode 2 of Happy Valley series 3, viewers – and, of course, Catherine – find out who has been taking Ryan to see his dad Tommy Lee Royce in prison.

We are sworn to secrecy but, suffice to say, some fans guessed the culprits correctly!

So what else happens in the second instalment of Happy Valley series 3?

Why is Alison Garrs back, and what happened to her in series 2?

Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood and Susan Lynch as Alison Garrs in Happy Valley series 3 episode 2 (Credit: Lookout Point/Matt Squire/BBC)

Happy Valley series 3 episode 2 preview

Episode 2 of Happy Valley series 3 continues on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

In the first instalment, Sgt Catherine Cawood discovered the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir.

Of course, we now know that the dead body was linked to Sarah’s nemesis Tommy Lee Royce, played by the brilliant James Norton.

The gripping first episode ended with a chilling ‘duff duff’ moment…

Catherine was about to learn who had betrayed her by taking her grandson Ryan to visit his dad Tommy in jail – against her wishes – and kept it secret from her.

Episode 2 continues where we left off, with Catherine receiving the damning news about who the ‘man and woman’ are.

But what will Catherine do with the information?

BBC One are keeping other details about the episode strictly under wraps.

However, preview pictures of the episode show Tommy Lee Royce wearing a chef’s hat in prison, while Ryan -played by Rhys Connah – is seen sitting outside what appears to be the Headteacher’s room.

Has he got in trouble again?

The official synopsis for episode 2 provided by BBC One says: “Catherine learns of a painful betrayal close to home, and Faisal [Amit Shah] comes under increasing pressure from all sides.”

Susan Lynch returns to Happy Valley as Alison Garrs (Credit: Lookout Point/Matt Squire/BBC)

Happy Valley Alison Garrs recap – Susan Lynch character returns

Sneak peak pictures also show Susan Lynch back in character as Alison Garrs.

She first appeared in series 2 in 2016, and was a truly tragic figure.

But why is she back in series 3?

Preview photos show Alison walking alongside Catherine Cawood in the street, with Catherine in full police uniform.

We know that Sarah Lancashire‘s character Catherine extended the hand of friendship to Alison after her tragic ordeal in series 2.

So could the pair simply be friends? Or is Alison helping Catherine with a case?

What happened to Alison Garrs in series 2 of Happy Valley?

Viewers were first introduced to the character of Alison Garrs in series 2 of Happy Valley.

Alison was a farmer who lived on a remote farm with her son Daryl Garrs, played by Robert Emms.

They called on the police force’s help when local thugs stole their sheep for fun.

But things got much darker, when the gang pushed Daryl to breaking point with their bullying – causing him to lash out at them with a hammer from the boot of his car.

Catherine was forced to pay the Garrs a visit to tell Daryl Garrs that two wrongs didn’t make a right.

Meanwhile, Sgt Cawood was also investigating a murderer who had not only killed Tommy Lee Royce’s mum, but several other local sex workers.

In a tragic twist, devoted mum Alison discovered that her son Daryl was responsible for the murders.

Loyal to the end, she knew her son would not survive prison.

She shot him in the head from behind, covering herself in his brains.

Alison then attempted suicide with pills and alcohol, but Catherine Cawood got to her in time after realising Daryl was the killer.

Viewers later discovered that Alison was raped by her own father, resulting in Daryl’s birth.

In sad hospital scenes, Catherine told Susan she too had lost a child, and that Susan could call on her any time for a chat.

Happy Valley series 3 continues on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

