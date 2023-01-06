Death in Paradise series 12 episode 1: Happy Valley villain joins the cast!

DI Neville Parker and his team are back to solve more grisly murders in series 12 episode 1 of Death in Paradise – but who’s in the cast?

The first of eight brand new episodes follows a group of astronomers who gather on the cliffs of Saint Marie island to watch Jupiter and Saturn align – a once-in-a-lifetime planetary event.

However, one of its number – renowned professor Bertrand Sworder – meets an untimely death.

Neville and Naomi are soon on the case, and they learn there was some professional hostility towards Sworder…

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Death in Paradise series 12 episode 1.

Amit Shah as Sunil Singh Kirmani in Death in Paradise series 12 (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon/BBC)

Death in Paradise series 12 episode 1 cast – Amit Shah plays Sunil Singh Kirmani

Amit Shah plays Sunil Singh Kirmani in the first episode of Death in Paradise series 12.

And TV viewers will surely recognise the 41-year-old actor from his multitude of roles recently.

Seriously, he seems to have been in everything.

Most notably perhaps, Amit is currently appearing in the cast of Happy Valley series 3.

His character Faisal Bhatti is the villainous doctor who sells prescription drugs as an illegal side line seemingly purely for profit.

Amit has starred in a variety of shows since his first TV appearance in 2006.

Perhaps his most notable roles include that of Sunny in BBC One’s Hospital People, and Fred in Channel 4’s Crashing.

He also played Torque in the hit Netflix series The Witcher.

Amit’s first major part in a feature film was in 2014 in the film The Hundred-Foot Journey.

He then featured in the popular films Johnny English Strikes Again and Last Christmas.

Just recently, he’s popped up in The Other One as Marcus, The Long Call as Ed Raveley, and he played Zack Bryce in Grace.

Kevin Eldon as Jeremy Herbert in Death in Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon/BBC)

Kevin Eldon plays Jeremy Herbert

Actor Kevin Eldon, 63, plays Jeremy Herbert in Death in Paradise episode 1 series 12.

Jeremy is one of the astronomers who are investigated over the death of a colleague.

Comedy fans will probably know Kevin from an array of hilarious comedies, including Sergeant Tony Fisher in Hot Fuzz, and Sniper in Four Lions.

He’s known for his appearances in sketch shows like Brass Eye, Big Train, This Morning with Richard Not Judy, Jam, Spaced, Smack the Pony, Nighty Night, and Black Books – all iconic in their own way.

Straight roles have included two roles in Game of Thrones – Camello and Gold Cloak – Victor in EastEnders, Bishop Erkenwald in The Last Kingdom, and Priest Micheal in The Crown.

Kevin portrayed Reverend Hankins in Sanditon from 2019 t0 2022, DI Dan Mason in Silent Witness, Howard in The Larkins, and Jeff Washington in Trigger Point.

Alexandra Moloney as Sally Blake in Death in Paradise series 12 (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon/BBC)

Alexandra Moloney is Sally Blake

Actress Alexandra Moloney portrays Sally Blake in Death in Paradise series 12 episode 1.

And she’s relatively new to acting.

Her first TV role was in 2017, when she appeared in Phantom Thread.

After appearing in a couple of shorts in 2018 – Razzmatazz, and His and Hers Shower Towels – she had a small role as an extra in The Nest.

In 2020, she played Carla in the film DannyBoy, and in 2021 she starred as Domina in the TV series Young Octavia.

Aaron Shosanya as Eddie Marlow in Death in Paradise series 12 (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon/BBC)

Aaron Shosanya stars as Eddie Marlow

Actor Aaron Shosanya portrays Eddie Marlow in Death in Paradise series 12.

And he’s quite the character!

Actor Aaron is of Nigerian and Ghanian descent.

He first appeared in TV in 2003 when he played the grandson opposite Lenny Henry in Lenny Henry in Pieces.

Aaron went on the play Aiden Crouch in The Crouches, and has been a jobbing actor ever since – appearing in the likes of The Sarah Jane Adventures, Silk and Top Boy.

In 2021, he played Megaman in the film Pirates.

Sarah Woodward as Miriam Sworder in Death in Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon/BBC)

Sarah Woodward portrays Miriam Sworder

Actress Sarah Woodward plays Miriam Sworder in Death in Paradise.

She becomes a suspect after the suspicious death of her husband Bertrand.

Sarah, 59, is a well-respected TV and theatre actress who has been on our screens ever since 1987 when she appeared in The Two of Us.

TV fans will know her best for playing Beth Stone in Queens of Mystery, Ingrid Snares in Professor T, and Maggie Pearce in Quiz.

She’s also the daughter of actor Edward Woodward.

Christopher Villiers as Bertrand Sworder in Death in Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon/BBC)

Christopher Villers stars as Bertrand Sworder

Actor Christopher Villers, 62, stars as Bertrand Sworder in Death in Paradise.

The veteran actor has been on our screens since his first ever TV role in Ladykillers in 1981.

Since then, he’s starred in the likes of Doctor Who, Mansfield Park, Mog, Midsomer Murders, and Family Affairs.

He played Captain Nigel Croker in Mile High from 2004 to 2005, and Keith Fowler in Collison opposite Douglas Henshall.

Of course, Emmerdale fans will know him best as Grayson Sinclair, a role he played from 2006 to 2008.

The jobbing actor has also popped up in Vera, Hollyoaks, Hetty Feather, and Slow Horses.

Most recently, he starred as Rear Admiral Woodard in The Crown.

Death in Paradise series 12 starts with a bang – and a great ensemble cast (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon/BBC)

Who else stars in the cast of Death in Paradise series 12 episode 1?

Of course, all our Death in Paradise faves return in the cast of series 12 episode 1.

The Royle Family’s Ralf Little reprises his role as DI Neville Parker, while Grange Hill legend Don Warrington stars as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

Yardie’s Shantol Jackson portrays Sgt Naomi Thomas, while Small Axe star Tahj Miles plays Officer Marlon Pryce.

The Capture actress Ginny Holder is Darlene Curtis, and French actress Elizabeth Bourgine plays Catherine Bordey.

Series 12 sees the return of Chelsea Edge as Neville’s love interest Sophie Chambers.

The actress first made her entrance in the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2022 perhaps best known for portraying Heather in Suspicion, and Valerie in I Hate Suzie.

Death in Paradise series 12 starts on Friday, January 06, 2023 at 9pm.

