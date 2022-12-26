Death in Paradise Christmas special 2022 on BBC One – who is in the cast?

There’s sunshine, sand and a sudden death in the festive special of Death in Paradise – but who is in the cast of the Christmas 2022 episode?

Ralf Little is back as romantically hapless DI Neville Parker in the second, feature-length festive special. But who else can we look forward to seeing in the cast?

ED! can confirm that most of the beloved faces are back!

And they’re joined by Les Dennis as you’ve never seen him before!

Here’s all you need to know about the Death in Paradise Christmas 2022 cast!

Plenty of familiar faces are back for Death in Paradise’s Christmas 2022 special! (Credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Dennis Guyenon)

Which cast are back?

Of course, Ralf Little returns as DI Neville Parker – and there’s a potential love interest for him, too!

Don Warrington is back as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, enduring the tropical heat in that thick uniform!

Fans can also look forward to seeing Officer Marlon Pryce (Tahj Miles).

Determined Darlene (Ginny Holder) and DS Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) are also doing their bit to keep Saint Marie crime-free!

And it wouldn’t be Death In Paradise without Catherine Bordey (Elizabeth Bourgine) and her bar!

You spotted it – sadly there’s no Florence (Josephine Jobert), who left at the end of last season, leaving fans in tears.

Les Dennis stars as psychic Danny Sheridan (Credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2022 – Les Dennis stars as psychic Danny Sheridan

Les Dennis‘s character, Danny Sheridan, is a successful psychic who lives on Saint Marie.

Danny claims to be in touch with a boy missing for more than 30 years.

The Coronation Street star plays the slightly sleazy but successful psychic, who has a posh villa on the island of Saint Marie.

Les started out playing working men’s clubs in the north of England, and went on to host quiz show Family Fortunes from 1987-2002.

He was also married to Amanda Holden from 1995-2002, at a time when he was the more famous of the two.

The star appeared in Extras as himself, and was runner-up in Celebrity Big Brother 2002.

He is of course well-known for playing Michael Rodwell in Coronation Street from 2016-18 until his character was left for dead by rival Pat Phelan (Connor McIntyre).

Les has guest-starred in several popular drama series including The Bill and Holby City. He’s also a popular theatre actor, currently starring in Only Fools and Horses The Musical in London’s West End.

Siobhan McSweeney plays author Jennifer, who wants Commissioner Selwyn Patterson to spill the beans on an old case (Credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2022: Siobhan McSweeney plays author Jennifer Langan

Derry Girls‘ Siobhan McSweeney plays a popular crime author.

She heads to Saint Marie hoping to investigate a spooky swamp, where people are said to disappear.

But the nosey writer soon finds herself in a lot of trouble…

Actress Siobhan is best known for playing Sister Michael in the Channel 4 comedy.

She left her native Ireland after winning a place at London’s Central School of Speech and Drama and appeared in the 2006 Irish war movie The Wind The Shakes The Barley.

A guest role as a nurse in Channel 4’s No Offence followed, but it was Derry Girls which gave Siobhan her big break.

She also hosts The Great Pottery Throw Down.

Chelsea Edge stars as Sophie, a potential love interest for Neville! (Credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Death in Paradise Christmas 2022 special: Chelsea Edge portrays love interest Sophie Chambers

DI Neville Parker literally bumps into Mancunian holidaymaker Sophie Chambers at Saint Marie’s airport.

Neville’s pretty hopeless when it comes to his love life.

So he bumbles his way through their first meeting, making quite the impression!

But later Caroline’s on hand to smooth the way!

Sophie is played by I Hate Suzie actress Chelsea Edge. She played Valerie in the dark comedy drama back in 2020.

Chelsea’s a rising star who appeared in The Missing 2 back in 2016 as ‘Real Alice Webster’.

You might also have spotted her as a guest star in Vera in 2019, and Apple TV viewers will recognise her as Heather in 2022’s Uma Thurman thriller Suspicion.

Jo Martin guest stars as Rakesha, who tries to help troubles Marvin (Credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2022: Jo Martin plays Rakesha Lorde

Holby City fans will recognise Jo straightaway – she starred in the soap as feisty neurosurgeon Max McGerry.

And she’s a familiar face in Doctor Who, playing Ruth Clayton/Fugitive Doctor alongside Jodie Whittaker.

Jo also appeared as Pam in BBC One’s Fleabag and in the 2020 anthology Small Axe, about the lives of West Indian immigrants in London.

In the Death in Paradise Christmas 2022 cast, her character Rakesha is a close friend and supporter of Marvin Peters, whose twin brother disappeared in 1977.

Hakeen Kae-Kazeem plays Marvin Peters in the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2022 (Credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Hakeem Kae-Kazeem plays Marvin Peters

Hakeem stars as Marvin Peters, a troubled man whose brother, Linus, vanished from his bed on Christmas Eve 1977.

You’ll know Hakeem best for his movie roles – he played a Captain in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End. He also appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and King Kong v Godzilla.

Telly-wise, Hakeem appeared in the reboot of Dynasty, and starred in 24 as Colonel Ike Dubaku. He also appeared in Lost, Criminal Minds and Strike Back, and in three seasons of the Starz pirate drama Black Sails, plus Sky One’s Intergalactic.

Silent Witness fans will remember him from the 2020 two-parter, Hope, where he played Adam Brookner, the shady CEO of a lab carrying out cryonics (freezing people’s live bodies).

Joseph Mydell joins the line-up as mysterious Rodell Weekes (Credit: BBC/Red Planet/Denis Guyenon)

Joseph Mydell joins as Rodell Weekes

Rodell is an elderly local man on Saint Marie who is far from keen on having old cases dug up.

Joseph is an acclaimed theatre actor who has appeared in episodes of The Missing, Homeland and Midsomer Murders.

And if you’re a diehard Death in Paradise fan you might remember he guest starred as a hotel manager back in 2011!

Read more: Death in Paradise – Barney Walsh given huge boost as he lands exciting guest role!

Death In Paradise Christmas Special 2022 will air on Boxing Day (Monday, 26 December, 2022) at 9pm on BBC1.

Are you a fan of Death in Paradise? Leave us a message on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.