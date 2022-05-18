What are the Derry Girls cast up to next? Will there ever be season 4?

The Derry Girls cast bid farewell tonight with a special episode – is this really the end forever, no season 4 in sight?

The award-winning show, penned by Lisa McGee, became an audience favourite with its spot-on comedy and bangin’ 90s soundtrack.

From dead nuns to not-dead-dogs, boys who go to all-girl schools for their own safety, and the power of the chippie, Derry Girls started out strong and only got better.

But, while we’ll miss it, the Derry Girls cast have lots of other great projects in the pipe. Here’s what the main four are up to!

Erin Quinn – played by Saoirse Monica Jackson – is central to the Derry Girls drama (Credit: Channel 4)

What is Saoirse-Monica Jackson who played Erin Quinn up to?

Erin is the 16-year-old lead character around whom all the comedy chaos was based.

But having been born in 1993, the actor playing here, Saoirse-Monica Jackson was in her late 20s by the time filming ended.

Since leaving Derry Girls, Saoirse-Monica has appeared in an episode of Channel 4 drama anthology Skint.

But she’ll next be seen playing opposite singer and acting sensation Kate Nash in Coffee Wars.

The movie is set in the real-life high-stakes competition known as the World Barista Championship.

No, we didn’t know that was a real thing either.

Derry Girls’ Orla – played by Louisa Clare Harland – stars in tonight’s special episode (Credit: Channel 4)

What is Louisa Harland who played Orla McCool in next?

The sweetie-obsessed Orla was always the slightly subversive member of the group, getting very touchy-feely with dead nuns and the like.

And then there was the time she took Granda Joe to Prom, because he’s her favourite guy.

Plus, she really liked to melt stuff.

Louisa Harland, the incredible actor who brought Orla to life, can currently be seen in Netflix drama The Deceived.

The dark thriller sees Louisa playing a Cloda O’Donnell, opposite none other than Grandpa Joe (Ian McElhinney) himself.

And if you can stand the horror, you can also find the actress in modern Irish vampire classic Boys From County Hell.

Nicola from the cast of Derry Girls has moved on to even bigger things (Credit: Channel 4)

What is Derry Girls fave Nicola Coughlan who played Claire Devlin up to now?

Bridgerton fans already know full well what Nicola Coughlan has been up to alongside Derry Girls in recent years.

While playing Derry Girls’ quick-to-confess Claire Devlin, she has also earned adoration in a very different sort of period drama.

The 35-year-old has appeared as Penelope Featherington, AKA Lady Whistledown, in two seasons series of the Netflix smash-hit.

And she’ll take centre stage in season 3.

Nicola told audiences at a Netflix Emmy night: “Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season 3 is Colin and Penelope’s love story.

“I have kept that secret since two weeks into season 2.”

Expect those new episodes some time in 2023.

Jamie-Lee – Michelle from Derry Girls – is now starring in another Channel 4 drama (Credit: Channel 4)

What is Jamie-Lee O’Donnell who played Michelle Mallon doing after Derry Girls?

The sweary, often drunk Michelle was the adventurous backbone of the Derry Girls group.

Mature beyond her years but often not as wise as she should be, Michelle often provided the best one-liners of the show.

Particularly where her cousin Jason was concerned.

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, the actress behind all the gold and the 90s bubble perm, was most recently seen in Channel 4’s Screw.

Playing Rose Gill, she’s a prison officer in an all-male prison in a darkly comic drama.

The show follows Rose as she finds her place in this new, starkly ordered world.

Jamie-Lee also has a new movie under her belt, Redeeming Love.

Released in January 2022, it’s a movie adaptation of the best-selling novel by Francine Rivers.

Jamie-Lee stars opposite Grey’s Anatomy legend Eric Dane as well as How To Get Away With Murder’s Famke Janssen.

All three seasons of Derry Girls is currently streaming on All 4.

