Death in Paradise fans were sent into a frenzy after bosses revealed Barney Walsh will be starring in the new series.

Barney, who is the son of TV icon Bradley Walsh, will have a guest spot in series 12 of the sun-drenched TV drama.

Barney Walsh joins Death In Paradise

For series 12 of Death in Paradise, Ralf Little continues his role as DI Neville Parker along with a revolving door of famous faces who, once again, will be booking a holiday on Saint Marie.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (October 24) the official account of the BBC One favourite confirmed that Barney will be joining the show.

They wrote: “We’re thrilled to announce #TheLarkins’ Barney Walsh is one of our series 12 guest stars!”

Posting to their 42.5k followers, they also released a first-look image of Barney.

We don’t know anything about the character Barney will play yet.

Death in Paradise fans react to Barney’s casting

Naturally, fans were over the moon to hear Barney will be starring in the new series.

Many took to Twitter to express their excitement over his casting.

“Yay, love Barney Walsh. Looking forward to watching the episode he’s guest starring in,” one fan wrote.

A second penned: “Good luck Barney. Love watching you act.”

“Awww bless lovely lad,” a third said.

Who else is starting in DeathiIn Paradise series 12?

The guest star list for the new series is filling up fast.

Barney joins a list of already announced actors for series 12, including Derry Girls’ Sister Michael herself, Siobhan McSweeney and Doctor Who star Jo Martin.

Also announced were Jo Hartley, who has appeared in This Is England and After Life, and Nighty Night star Kevin Eldon.

They will also be joined by Coronation Street’s Les Dennis, who hosted Family Fortunes from 1987 until 2002.

The new series will follow the show’s second ever Christmas special later this year.

Death in Paradise’s spin-off series

2023 is set to be a bumper year for Death in Paradise.

Fans of the show can not only expect its brand-new series, but also the first ever spin-off series called Beyond Paradise.

Beyond Paradise is expected to air on BBC One. It will see Kris Marshall reprise his role as the iconic Humphrey Goodman.

Speaking to Radio Times, Kris detailed the big difference between the OG show and its new spin-off.

He said the new series is “carrying on from where we left Humphrey Goodman and Martha [Sally Bretton], with their new bucolic south-western lifestyle”.

“Not every episode is a murder, so more sheep rustling and stuff like that!

“It puts an English Riviera spin on the show people know and love. Who needs the Caribbean?”

