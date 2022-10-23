The Larkins on ITV: Everything you need to know about PC Harness actor Barney Walsh, Bradley’s son

Barney Walsh reprises his role as PC Harness in the second series of The Larkins, the newest adaptation of The Darling Buds of May.

But what else has Bradley Walsh’s son Barney acted in? Who is his famous girlfriend, and what is his net worth?

Here’s everything you’ve ever wanted to know about Barney Walsh from The Larkins…

Barney Walsh as PC Harness in The Larkins (Credit: ITV)

Bradley’s son Barney Walsh plays PC Harness in The Larkins

Barney Walsh plays PC Harness in The Larkins.

PC Harness is the shy police officer in the 1950s Kent village.

He’s still pretty new to the job, so not the best officer the village has ever seen!

But he does try his best, bless him…

What else has Barney Walsh acted in?

Barney has had quite a few roles since he began acting in 2013.

His first part was in Law & Order: UK.

He played Kit in the episode Fatherly Love, alongside his own father, Bradley!

He then guest-starred in Doctors in 2015, playing Tom Enders.

Barney later starred in the 2017 film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, as the Young Arthur.

He acted alongside stars such as Jude Law and David Beckham in the film!

He also played Charlie in the 2019 film Indulgence.

Did you recognise Barney Walsh as PC Harness in The Larkins? (Credit: ITV)

Barney Walsh and Bradley Walsh TV show

When he’s not acting, Barney Walsh appears with his dad in their travel show Breaking Dad.

Barney and Bradley have filmed four series of the travel show, which sees them trying new challenges – from bungee jumps to free diving!

Barney and Bradley have recently been linked to the reboot of sports entertainment show Gladiators.

However, Bradley is keeping tight-lipped!

How old is Barney Walsh and where is he from?

Barney Walsh was born on December 02 1997.

He is currently 24 years old.

His mum and dad are Donna Derby and Bradley Walsh, who have been married since 1997.

Barney also has a half-sister named Hayley from Bradley’s previous relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Del Valle Diaz (@stephdvd)

Who is Barney Walsh’s girlfriend?

Barney Walsh is reportedly dating Miss World 2016 winner Stephanie Del Valle Diaz.

The pair have been linked together ever since January 2022 when they went ‘Insta official’.

Stephanie shared a sweet picture of them together on Instagram.

They reportedly met a few years ago when Barney was hosting a beauty contest.

A source told The Sun: “They’re now very loved-up and recently enjoyed a winter holiday to Portugal.

“They get on really well and know they’re both young in their careers so give each other space to pursue their dreams.”

The Larkins: Can PC Harness actor Barney Walsh sing?

Barney Walsh can not only sing, he also plays piano and guitar!

He regularly features his musical performances on Instagram.

He also appeared on ITV’s All-Star Musicals.

Barney performed a popular rendition of Flash Bang Wallop from the musical Half a Sixpence.

Are you a fan of Breaking Dad? (Credit: ITV)

Can Larkins star Barney Walsh – aka PC Harness – drive?

If you watched Breaking Dad, you might’ve noticed that Barney never drives the RV.

In the first series, they were in Venice Beach where the legal driving age is 25, therefore Barney could not legally drive.

So it seems like Barney can actually drive, but Bradley takes control of driving the RV!

What is Barney Walsh’s net worth?

Barney Walsh has a reported net worth of £1.3 million.

Not a bad fortune at all!

But, when compared to his dad’s reported net worth of up to £20 million, Barney still has time to build up a bank balance to match his dad’s!

Read more: The Larkins viewers brand the new Jerebohm family ‘unbearable’

Does Bradley Walsh’s son Barney have Instagram?

Barney Walsh does have an Instagram account.

You can find him @barneywalsh, where he has over 200k followers.

He shares lots of photos from his travels, his projects and his music!

The Larkins continues on Sundays at 8pm on ITV1.

Are you a fan of Barney Walsh? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.