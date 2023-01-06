Happy Valley series 3 cast: Sarah Lancashire, James Norton and so many more incredible actors

BBC One hit Happy Valley returns for series 3 with its incredible cast.

Who from season 1 and 2 is back – and who is joining the cast for the final run?

Here’s everything we know about the cast of Happy Valley season 3.

Catherine Cawood is played by Sarah Lancashire (Credit: BBC)

Happy Valley series 3 cast – who plays Catherine Cawood?

Sarah Lancashire returns as Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

Catherine is a tough cookie police officer for the West Yorkshire Police Department, working an area riddled with drug culture.

Throughout the series, Catherine has been embroiled in a variety of chaotic investigations from the kidnapping of Nevison Gallagher’s daughter Ann, to the death of Tommy Lee Royce’s mum.

But she’s still got problems of her own to solve, as she comes to terms with the death of her daughter Becky, who took her own life after being raped by Tommy Lee Royce.

Sarah Lancashire is an English actress who began her career at local theatre while teaching drama classes at the Salford University.

The actress has starred in the hit films Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and Yesterday.

She also played the role of Polly Bevan in the Channel 4 series The Accident and Caroline in the BBC comedy drama Last Tango In Halifax.

This year, Sarah took on the role of Julia Child in the biography series Julia from HBO.

James Norton plays Tommy Lee Royce (Credit: BBC One)

Happy Valley series 3 cast: James Norton plays Tommy Lee Royce

The infamous Tommy Lee Royce will also be returning to the new series Happy Valley.

Tommy is the father of Catherine’s grandson Ryan after he raped her daughter Becky, which resulted in her taking her own life.

Tommy is currently banged up for kidnap and murder.

Cawood’s nemesis is played by British actor James Norton.

James Norton’s career took off in 2009 after he starred alongside Carey Mulligan in the film An Education.

Since then, he’s starred in a variety of popular films such as Little Women, Things Heard & Seen and Nowhere Special.

James is also known for playing Sidney Chambers in ITV series Grantchester.

Fans might also recognise James for starring in the series War & Peace alongside Lily James and Paul Dano.

In July this year, James also starred in the Netflix film Rogue Agent alongside Gemma Arterton.

Ryan Cawood is played by Rhys Connah (Credit: BBC One)

Rhys Connah plays Ryan Cawood in Happy Valley season 3

Rhys Connah plays Catherine’s grandson Ryan Cawood in Happy Valley.

Ryan is Tommy’s son and throughout the series the criminal has done everything he could to connect with the lad.

Rhys Connah is a young actor who also appeared in To Walk Invisible: The Bronte Sisters after starring in the second series of Happy Valley.

He also featured alongside Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer in the film The White Princess.

Catherine’s sister Clare is played by Siobhan Finneran (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Catherine Cawood’s sister Clare?

Siobhan Finneran plays Catherine Cawood’s sister Clare.

Clare is a recovering heroin addict who lives with her older sister and helps raise Catherine’s grandson Ryan.

Clare’s life spiralled out of control due to alcohol and heroin addictions, but she’s determined to turn her life around.

In series 2, we saw Clare attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings which is where she met her former boyfriend Neil and the pair rekindled their relationship.

Siobhan made her screen debut in the 1987 film Rita, Sue and Bob Too.

She’s also appeared as factory employee Josie Phillips in the ITV1 soap opera Coronation Street.

Fans will also recognise Siobhan for playing Sarah O’Brien in the ITV series Downton Abbey.

She’s also made appearances in The Stranger, Benidorm and Clocking Off.

Clare’s boyfriend Neil is played by Con O’Neill (Credit: BBC)

Con O’Neill plays Clare’s boyfriend Neil Ackroyd

Con O’Neill plays Calre’s boyfriend Neil Ackroyd in Happy Valley.

Neil Ackroyd is an old friend of Clare who crossed paths with her in season 2, after recently being divorced.

Con O’Neill won a Tony Award for Best Actor in 1993 for his performance in Blood Brothers.

Since then, he’s appeared in a string of TV shows such as BBC’s Criminal Justice and the Channel 4 drama Cucumber.

He also played Viktor Bryukhanov in the miniseries Chernobyl in 2019.

Earlier this year, Con O’Neill starred alongside Robert Pattison and Zoë Kravitz in the blockbuster film The Batman.

George Costigan plays Nevison Gallagher in Happy Valley (Credit: BBC One)

George Costigan stars as Nevison Gallagher

Nevison Gallagher is also set to return in season 3.

Nevison had a tough first series after his daughter was kidnapped by his employee and his wife fell terminally ill.

And we’re intrigued to see what’s next for Nevison in season 3!

Nevison is played by George Costigan.

Just like Siobhan Finnegan, George Costigan also rose to fame in Rita, Sue and Bob Too.

He also plays the role of James Holt in the BBC One drama Gentleman Jack.

In 2016, he also joined the cast of Line of Duty, playing the role of Patrick Fairbank.

Charlie Murphy plays Ann Gallagher in the BBC One drama (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Nevison’s daughter Ann in Happy Valley?

Charlie Murphy will be back playing the role of Ann Gallagher in Happy Valley.

Despite her harrowing experiences in season one, Ann has moved on with her life and joined the police force.

Ann is quite a keen officer and she’s determined to be a detective one day.

We hope that she rises through the ranks in season 3!

Charlie Murphy is also known for playing Siobhan in the RTÉ drama series Love/Hate.

She also starred in The Last Kingdom, Quirke and ’71.

Charlie also played the role of Natalie in the Channel 5 series Deadline.

She also appeared in the hit BBC One drama Peaky Blinders alongside Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy.

Richard Cawood is played by Derek Riddell in Happy Valley (Credit: BBC One)

Derek Riddell plays Richard Cawood

Actor Derek Riddell will return as Catherine’s ex-husband, Richard Cawood in season 3.

Derek Riddell is best known for the portrayal of Dr. Jamie Patterson in the Channel 4 series No Angels.

He’s also guest starred in a range of hit TV shows such as Doctor Who, Ugly Betty and Waterloo Road.

In 2019, Derek took on the role of Chris Brooks in the BBC One series Shetland.

He also appeared in Silent Witness in 2013.

Derek even plays Captain Sutherland in the period drama series Gentleman Jack.

Alison Garrs is played by Susan Lynch (Credit: Splash News)

Susan Lynch plays Alison Garrs

Susan Lynch will be returning to the role of Alison Garrs in Happy Valley season 3.

Alison shocked viewers when she shot her own son to save him from a life of imprisonment after he confessed to killing several women.

Alison later confessed to Catherine and she reluctantly arrested her.

Susan Lynch won a British Independent Film Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2003 for the film 16 Years of Alcohol.

The Northern Irish actress has also appeared in the films Waking Ned, Nora and Beautiful Creatures.

Mike Taylor will be played by Rick Warden in Happy Valley (Credit: BBC One)

Rick Warden plays Mike Taylor in Happy Valley series 3

Rick Warden will play Mike Taylor in season 3.

The actor recently played Monsieur Blondin in Kenneth Branagh‘s Death on the Nile.

He also took on the role of Andy Phelan in the crime fiction series Trigger Point earlier this year.

Rick also starred alongside Damian Lewis and Michael Fassbender in the war series Band of Brothers.

Andy Shepherd will be played by Vincent Franklin (Credit: BBC One)

Happy Valley series 3 cast: Vincent Franklin plays Andy Shepherd

Vincent Franklin is also coming back to Happy Valley as Andy Shepherd.

Actor Vincent Franklin played Henry in the Channel 4 series Cucumber.

He also starred in the films Vera Drake, The Riot Club and Yesterday.

Vincent also played the role of Chris Parsons in Doc Martin and Christopher Rawson in the series Gentleman Jack.

Faisal Bhatti is played by Amit Shah (Credit: BBC One)

Amit Shah joins the cast of Happy Valley series 3

Amit Shah will be joining the cast of Happy Valley as Faisal Bhatti for the third and final series.

The actor has starred in a variety of TV shows since 2006.

His most notable roles include Sunny in BBC One’s Hospital People and Fred in Channel 4’s Crashing.

He also played Torque in the hit Netflix series The Witcher.

Amit’s first major part in a feature film was in 2014 in the film The Hundred-Foot Journey.

He then featured in the popular films Johnny English Strikes Again and Last Christmas.

Rob Hepworth will be played by Mark Stanley (Credit: BBC One)

Mark Stanley will play Rob Hepworth in the final series

Mark Stanley also joins the cast of Happy Valley season 3.

The actor will be taking on the role of Rob Hepworth in the final series of the BBC One drama.

Mark rose to fame for portraying Grenn in the major HBO series Game of Thrones.

In 2019, he then took on the role of Lord Babington in the ITV series Sanditon.

Mark then ditched the period costumes for a police badge in 2020, when he played police detective Andy Craig in the miniseries Honour.

He also played Warren Pryce in The Bay and DI Thom Youngblood in the ITV drama Trigger Point.

Actress Mollie Winnard will be playing Joanna Hepworth in Happy Valley (Credit: BBC One)

Mollie Winnard stars as Joanna Hepworth in Happy Valley

Mollie Winnard is another new addition to the Happy Valley series and plays Joanna Hepworth.

The actress is famous for playing Kayla Clifton in Coronation Street.

After leaving the cobbles, she then went on to star as Demi alongside Stephen Merchant in Four Lives.

Mollie can also be spotted playing Maggie in All Creatures Great and Small.

David Prosho plays Detective Inspector Gaskell in Happy Valley (Credit: BBC One)

Happy Valley season 3: David Prosho will play Detective Inspector Gaskell

David Prosho will be portraying Detective Inspector Gaskell in Happy Valley.

David is best known for his role as DC Ian Mitchell in Scott & Bailey.

He then appeared as Jimmy in the BBC One drama The Syndicate in 2012.

David also bagged roles in a number of other dramas including The Vice, Queer as Folk and Pheonix Nights.

Karl Davies plays Daniel Cawed in Happy Valley (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Daniel Cawed in Happy Valley?

Karl Davies plays Daniel Cawed in the final series of Happy Valley.

Karl is a British actor who portrayed Rober Sugden in the ITV soap Emmerdale.

He was also cast in the second series of Game of Thrones as Alton Lannister in 2011.

The following year, he then went on to star in the drama series The Syndicate.

In 2014, he also appeared in two episodes of the World War I drama The Crimson Field.

British actor Jason Merrells plays DC Stead in Happy Valley (Credit: Splash News)

Jason Merrells plays DC Stead in Happy Valley

Jason Merrells plays DC Stead in the popular BBC One drama.

The British actor is best known for his roles in the dramas Casualty, Queer as Folk and Cutting It.

He was also cast in the role of the headteacher, Jack Rimmer, in the BBC One drama Waterloo Road.

From 2010 to 2014, Jason then rose to fame through his role as shrewd businessman, Declan Macey, ITV soap Emmerdale.

In 2015, Jason even took on the role as Stuart Howe in the BBC series Death in Paradise.

Read more: Happy Valley star Charlie Murphy gives exciting update about the third and final series

Are you looking forward to Happy Valley season 3? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.