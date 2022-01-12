The Bay on ITV1: Who is in the cast of series three opposite Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend?

The Bay returns with a bang this week as Marsha Thomason takes over in the lead role – but who else is in the cast of series three?

She’s the brand new Family Liaison Officer in town, desperately trying to fill in the shoes of her predecessor, DS Lisa Armstrong.

So who is actress Marsha Thomason?

And who else appears in the cast of The Bay series three?

Marsha Thomason stars as DS Townsend in The Bay series three, alongside some old and new faces (Credit: ITV1)

The Bay series three cast – Marsha Thomason plays DS Jenn Townsend

DS Jenn Townsend replaces DS Lisa Armstrong as Morecambe’s new Family Liaison Officer.

She finds herself immediately thrown into the deep end when a body is found in the bay on her first day in the job.

Actress Marsha Thomason joins the regular cast as Morecambe CID’s new Family Liaison Officer DS Jenn Townsend in The Bay series three.

Manchester-born actress Marsha, 45, is perhaps best known for playing Naomi Dorrit in the huge HBO hit Lost.

She’s also portrayed Diana Berrigan in White Collar, Katy in Safe House, and Nicole Dechamps in NCIS: Los Angeles.

Marsha has found success in the States, but made her name in UK dramas including Playing the Field, Where the Heart Is, and Prime Suspect.

More recently, she’s appeared as Francine Bridge in Cobra, and Eve in Magnum P.I.

Catherine Oldfield, Creative Director of Tall Story Pictures and Executive Producer of The Bay said: “Playwright Daragh Carville and I always felt that there were so many brilliant stories to be told in the world of The Bay…

“So, after Morven decided to leave the show, we got straight to work finding a new lead actor.

“From the moment Marsha read for the part we knew it was ‘game over’ and we’d found our new lead, DS Townsend.

“We are so excited to see Marsha bring these stories to life.”

Newbie DS Townsend (Marsha Thomason) pictured with Erin Shanagher as DS Karen Hobson in The Bay series three (Credit: ITV1)

Erin Shanagher plays DS Karen Hobson

Actress Erin Shanagher portrays DS Karen Hobson in series three of The Bay.

She has played the role since the first series in 2019.

Actress Erin recently appeared as Fiona Baker in the ill-fated Viewpoint on ITV1 (great drama overshadowed by allegations of sexual assault against lead actor Noel Clarke).

She’s also played Sally in Dark Money, Lorraine Kenwood in The Five, and Penny in Hit & Miss.

Erin has popped up in multiple dramas including Corrie, Emmerdale, Ordinary Lies, The A Word and Peaky Blinders.

Series three of The Bay sees her take a more prominent role alongside Marsha Thomason’s DS Jenn Townsend.

Mark Stanley as Warren in The Bay (Credit: ITV1)

The Bay series three cast – Mark Stanley plays Warren

Other key guest cast members in The Bay series three include Mark Stanley as Warren.

TV viewers will almost definitely recognise Mark from a number of roles, not least Colin Caffell in White House Farm.

Colin Caffell is, of course, the ex-husband of Sheila Caffell and the father of twins Daniel and Nicholas who were all gunned down in the family’s farmhouse by Jeremy Bamber.

Recently, actor Mark has also portrayed Saul Cosby in The Girl Before, Henry VIII in Anne Boleyn, Ed Harrigan in Small Axe and DC Andy Craig in Honour.

Leeds-born Mark, 33, is also known for playing Hugo Duffy in Criminal: UK, Lord Babington in Sandition, and PC Andrew Powell in Broken.

He famously played Grenn in Game of Thrones, and has appeared in films including Run, Dark River and Hellboy.

One of Mark’s next roles includes his portrayal of Mark Darwin – son of conman John Darwin – in The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe.

Daniel Ryan as DI Manning in The Bay (Credit: ITV1)

The Bay series three cast – Daniel Ryan plays DI Tom Manning

Meanwhile, Daniel Ryan reprises his role as DI Tom Manning.

DI Manning must help newbie Townsend settle in, while coping with his own heartbreak – his broken marriage.

Of course, Daniel recently appeared as grieving dad Adam Whitworth in Four Lives, adding to his popular roles in Innocent, Vera, Cold Call, Home Fires and Death in Paradise.

Actor Daniel, 54, is known for his comedic roles, too – including Dan in Mount Pleasant, Dave Partridge in Candy Cabs, and Darren Alexander in Linda Green.

He will soon star in thriller Crossfire opposite Keeley Hawes, and true life drama Litvinenko with David Tennant.

The Bay series three cast: Gary Lewis stars as Vinnie Morrison (Credit: ITV1)

The Bay series three cast – Gary Lewis plays Vinnie Morrison

Scottish actor Gary Lewis, 64, joins the cast of The Bay series three as Vinnie Morrison.

He’s perhaps best known for his role as the overbearing dad in Billy Elliot.

Recently, he played Robertson in Vigil, and Thorold in His Dark Materials.

The Glasgow-born actor is known for his work across films, TV and theatre.

He plays Douglas in Rig 45, Gil Devlin in The Level, and Colum MacKenzie in Outlander.

Vincent Regan plays Ray Conlon in The Bay series three (Credit: ITV1)

Vincent Regan plays Ray Conlon in The Bay series three cast

Welsh actor Vincent Regan also joins the cast of The Bay series three.

He plays Ray, the partner of bereaved mum Mariam.

Vincent, 56, was recently seen as villain Phil MacAfee in Traces, and Billy Murdoch in Before We Die.

He’s also played Tony in Flesh and Blood, Ned Despard in Poldark, and King Simon in The Royals.

Vincent has appeared in dozens of films, too, including the fleshy 300, Snow White and the Huntsman, Troy, Clash of the Titans and Resurrection.

He will soon appear in the upcoming blockbuster sequel Aquaman 2.

Barry Sloane plays Mr Chris Fisher

Soap fans will recognise Barry Sloane, who plays school headteacher Chris Fisher.

And Chris just happens to be the boyfriend of DS Jenn Townsend…

Although he looks almost unrecognisable from his Hollyoaks days.

Of course, actor Barry played bad boy Niall Rafferty in Hollyoaks from 2007 to 2009.

Before that, he played Sean Smith in Brookside.

Since leaving Hollyoaks, Barry has found some success in the States, appearing in teen series Revenge, legal drama Bluff City Law, and L.A.’s Finest, among others.

Adam Astill as Mike Williams in The Bay series three cast (Credit: ITV1)

Adam Astill stars as Mike Williams

Actor Adam Astill stars as Mike Williams in the cast of The Bay series three.

Actor Adam is perhaps best known for portraying Luke Browning in the BBC soap EastEnders.

He’s also played Simon Bennett in Mistresses, Dan Hamilton in Holby City, and Anthony Harker in Doctors.

Anyone with young kids might recognise him as Mr. Hammond in CBeebies TV series Andy’s Safari Adventures and Andy’s Aquatic Adventures.

Meanwhile, Jenny Platt – aka Violet Wilson in Corrie – stars as Adam’s onscreen wife Emma Williams.

The Bay series three cast – who plays the Rahman family?

The Rahman family are at the centre of The Bay series three, and are played by relative newcomers.

Rina Mahoney portrays grieving mum Mariam Rahman, who learns the horrendous news that her son Saif has been found dead.

Viewers may recognise Rina from her small roles in Emmerdale, Doctors, Hollyoaks and Scott and Bailey.

Meanwhile, Nadeem Islam stars as Mariam’s son Jamal Rahman.

Actor Nadeem is deaf in real life, and has starred in Small World, and Deaf Funny.

Michael Karim portrays angry brother Adnan Rahman.

He’s recently starred as PC Arif Johar in The Tower.

Before that, he appeared in The Rook, Jekyll and Hyde, and Parents of the Band.

Nadeem Islam as Jamal Rahman and Michael Karim as Adnan Rahman (Credit: ITV1)

Who else stars in The Bay series three?

Former EastEnders actor Thomas Law and ex-Coronation Street actor Andrew Dowbiggin also return as DC Eddie Martin, and DS James Clarke respectively.

Zahra Ahmadi, who recently starred in Marcella, completes the guest cast, alongside Ash Tandon, and Georgia Scholes.

Making their professional debuts are David Carpenter and Emme Haynes.

Meanwhile, the cast also includes Isabel Caswell, Deepica Stephen, Paddy Rowan, Conor Lowson, Joel Phillimore, Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana, Zora Bishop, Simon Smithies, Melissa Jane Sinden, Molly McGlynn, Rachael Hilton and Sophie Elliott.

The Bay series three starts on Wednesday January 12 2022 at 9pm on ITV1.

