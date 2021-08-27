The Bay star Jonas Armstrong ‘arrested for being drunk and disorderly’

The Bay star Jonas Armstrong has been arrested on “suspicion of being drunk and disorderly”, according to reports.

The arrest came on Wednesday, August 25 in the Lancashire town of Lytham.

Jonas Armstrong was allegedly arrested (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What are the reports about Jonas Armstrong?

Reports claim that 40-year-old Jonas was arrested outside the Lytham House pub in the town.

The Sun alleges that he was hit with a £90 fine following the incident.

The newspaper quotes the local police, who said: “A 40-year-old man from Lytham was arrested on Henry Street in the town shortly after 10pm on Wednesday, August 25 on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

“They were later given a penalty notice for disorder (£90).”

Jonas Armstrong as Sean in The Bay (Credit: ITV)

Previous arrests

Jonas was previously arrested in 2016 after an incident at the Mount Royale Hotel in York.

This incident took place in the early hours of the morning and he was alleged to have been involved in a row with a night porter.

The porter claimed he was assaulted by the actor.

Jonas was subsequently ordered to undertake 80 hours unpaid work and 10 hours’ worth of rehab with the probation service.

This punishment was revoked after it was revealed he was already working as a gardener and grass cutter in an unpaid capacity.

Jonas in The Drowning (Credit: Channel 5)

What has Jonas Armstrong been in before?

Born in Dublin, Jonas first appeared in Channel 4 drama Teachers.

He then became a household name thanks to his role as Robin Hood in BBC One’s 2006 series.

Following that, Jonas appeared as a regular in series three of Line of Duty, Ripper Street and, most recently, in series two of ITV’s The Bay.

Jonas appeared in Channel 5 thriller The Drowning this year as well.

The actor is married to actress Jess Meredith and together they have two children, with another on the way.