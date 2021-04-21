ITV has released exciting news about the upcoming third series of The Bay, including the guest cast.

The channel has provided a first look image of Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend.

They have also announced that Traces star Vincent Regan and Scottish actor Gary Lewis will appear.

Who has replaced Morven Christie in The Bay?

ITV has released the first look image of new lead actor Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend.

Viewers will recognise Marsha from Cobra and White Collar.

Marsha joins the regular cast as Morecambe CID’s new Family Liaison Officer.

This follows Morven Christie‘s decision to leave the show.

DS Townsend is thrown into the deep end when a body is found in The Bay on her first day in the job.

The premature death of an aspiring young boxer is her first case to crack.

She must get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family if she has any chance of solving the crime.

While she’s eager to give the family answers, she also needs to prove herself as the team’s newest recruit.

The pressure is multiplied when her new blended family struggle to settle in Morecambe.

Is a fresh start as simple as moving to a different town?

Catherine Oldfield, Creative Director of Tall Story Pictures and Executive Producer of The Bay said: “Playwright Daragh Carville and I always felt that there were so many brilliant stories to be told in the world of The Bay…

“So, after Morven decided to leave the show, we got straight to work finding a new lead actor.

“From the moment Marsha read for the part we knew it was ‘game over’ and we’d found our new lead, DS Townsend.

“We are so excited to see Marsha bring these stories to life.”

Who guest stars in The Bay series three?

Scottish actor Gary Lewis joins Marsha on the new series.

He’s best known perhaps for his roles in Billy Elliot and His Dark Materials.

Troy star Vincent Regan, most recently seen as villain Phil MacAfee in Traces, also joins the cast.

Soap fans will know Barry Sloane as Niall Rafferty in Hollyoaks, while White House Farm star Mark Stanley also appears.

Zahra Ahmadi, who recently starred in Marcella, completes the guest cast, alongside Rina Mahoney, Michael Karim, Ash Tandon, Nadeem Islam and Georgia Scholes.

Making their professional debuts are David Carpenter and Emme Haynes.

Who is returning from series one and two?

Daniel Ryan reprises his role as DI Tom Manning.

Peaky Blinders star Erin Shanagher, former EastEnders actor Thomas Law and ex-Coronation Street actor Andrew Dowbiggin also return.

Award-winning playwright Daragh Carville writes the hugely successful drama.

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill, commissioned the third series.

She said: “We are delighted with the audiences’ response to The Bay and look forward to them meeting DS Jenn Townsend played by the fantastic Marsha Thomason, who joins the team in series three.”



The Bay will return to ITV. Series two is currently available to watch on the ITV Hub.

