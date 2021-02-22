Unforgotten returns with a new series and a new cast, but who plays Liz in Unforgotten?

Susan Lynch joins the cast of series four, and TV viewers will definitely recognise the Northern Irish actress.

She has appeared in Killing Eve, Downton Abbey, Happy Valley and many, many more – she’ll even pop up in BBC One’s Bloodlands next month!

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Unforgotten cast member – including who is her famous Line of Duty star husband.

Who plays Liz in Unforgotten? Susan Lynch joins the cast of series four (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Unforgotten series 4: Fans can’t wait as trailer released by ITV

Who plays Liz in Unforgotten? Who is Susan Lynch?

Susan Lynch isn’t even 50 years old, but she appears in The Irish Times’ list of Ireland’s greatest film actors.

She’s been a TV actress for three decades, ever since her very first appearance in The Bill in 1991.

The TV star is obviously from very talented stock, as her three siblings are all in showbusiness, too!

Her brother is the actor and novelist John Lynch.

Sister Pauline Lynch starred in Trainspotting and Outlander, while Seamus Lynch works behind the scenes in the camera and electrical department.

We’d love to be a fly on the wall at one of their family get togethers!

Who plays Liz in Unforgotten? Is she a suspect?

Susan Lynch plays Liz Baildon in series four of Unforgotten.

Without giving too much away, the character of Liz lives in Cambridge and has the thankless task of caring for her very difficult mother – played by Sheila Hancock.

We soon learn that Liz is somehow connected to DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan’s latest case.

Susan reveals that the complex character of Liz Baildon drew her to the role.

She says: “Liz is quite a challenging character, because initially you think she is one thing and then suddenly as time unfolds, you see that she is something entirely different and it is so brilliantly arced.

“It was this mystery of Liz that initially drew me in.

“She has a highly responsible job which she is exceptionally good at and she is very happily engaged to the love of her life, Janet (Amanda Douge).

“So she has found herself in such a happy place in her life and then suddenly, as this drama does, it unfurls each of the characters and you find out that Liz is not who she seems.”

Susan was reunited with director Andy Wilson – the person who directed one of her first ever TV roles on Cracker.

Susan Lynch stars as Liz in series four of Unforgotten – but how is she connected to the crime? (Credit: ITV1)

What else has she been in?

Susan will be familiar to TV viewers for her numerous roles in gritty TV dramas.

She won the British Independent Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for the 2003 film 16 Years of Alcohol.

Her other film appearances include Waking Ned, Nora, Beautiful Creatures and From Hell.

TV roles include Dr. Maria Orton in Jed Mercurio’s Bodies, Anna Monroe in Monroe and Alison Garrs in Happy Valley.

She played Susannah in 2017’s thriller Apple Tree Yard, Anna in the first series of Killing Eve and Miss Lawton in the 2019 Downton Abbey film.

More recently she portrayed Stace in the dark drama Save Me, opposite Lennie James.

As well as her role as Liz in Unforgotten, Susan will soon appear as Heather Pentland in episode four of BBC One drama Bloodlands.

Susan has also appeared many times on stage in theatre roles.

Who is her famous husband?

Susan is married to actor Craig Parkinson, but sadly they have separated.

The lived in Painswick, Gloucestershire, together before splitting in 2019.

After months of speculation, Craig’s dad confirmed the pair had quietly split up after 12 years of marriage.

He told the MailOnline in 2020: “Yes, they have split up. It’s very sad but Craig is okay, and people do know. They are trying to stay amicable, it’s just one of those things.”

A source added: “Craig and Susan kept their split very private but they parted ways last year. It has been completely amicable between them.

“They have busy careers and are involved with separate ventures, they just grew apart and decided it would be stronger for their family if they were no longer married.”

Line of Duty fans will know Craig as Dot ‘The Caddy’ Cottam in the long-running series.

Susan Lynch and her husband Craig Parkinson (Credit: Splash)

Does she have children?

Craig and Susan share custody of their 10-year-old son.

A source says: “They co-parent their son together and he remains their number one priority.”

How old is she?

Susan Lynch was born on June 5 1971.

She is currently 49 years old.

She trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama.

Where is Susan – who plays Liz in Unforgotten – from?

Susan was born in Corrinshego, Northern Ireland, to an Italian mother (from Trivento) and an Irish father.

She has four siblings – all of whom are fabulously talented and in showbusiness.

Susan Lynch stars as Lisa in Unforgotten series four, which returns at 9pm on Monday February 22 2021 on ITV1.

Are you looking forward to the return of Unforgotten? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.