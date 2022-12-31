Beyond Paradise on BBC One: The first look at Death in Paradise’s exciting new spin-off is here!

The BBC has released first-look images at the Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise, starring fan favourites DI Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd!

Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton reprise their roles as the characters who left Saint Marie in 2017.

The spin-off sees them take on a new adventure in Shipton Abbott, Martha’s hometown near the beautiful Devonshire coast.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new spin-off…

What is Beyond Paradise about?

Beyond Paradise follows DI Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd leaving London for a new adventure in Martha’s hometown of Shipton Abbott.

Humphrey joins the local police force, as Martha sets out to pursue her dream of running her own restaurant.

Humphrey quickly makes an impression on his new eclectic team: DS Esther Williams, PC Kelby Hartford and Margo Martins.

Each week the team are faced with a host of baffling cases and the squad witnesses a new approach to police work.

Humphrey will be faced with an entire family disappearing without a trace, a woman claiming she was attacked by a suspect from the seventeenth century and a serial arsonist with a distaste for local businesses, to name a few!

As Humphrey gets stuck into his new job, he and Martha have to navigate life’s ups and downs as they face the challenges of setting up life in a new town and put their relationship to its biggest test yet.

The BBC teases “faces and decisions” from their past will feature in the show. Here’s hoping we see some old Death in Paradise faces on the spinoff!

What happened to Humphrey and Martha on Death in Paradise?

Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman joined in the third series of Death of Paradise to investigate the death of Detective Inspector Richard Poole.

But in series five, Humphrey met up with old friend Martha Lloyd in Saint Marie and he was clearly smitten with her.

And in series six, Kris Marshall left Death in Paradise, with Humphrey declaring his love for Martha and deciding to move back to London to be with her.

Viewers loved the romance between the pair, and we’re so excited to see more between them now!

Beyond Paradise first look: How many episodes are there?

There will be six episodes in total of Beyond Paradise.

Every episode will be an hour long.

Beyond Paradise first look: when does it start?

BBC hasn’t released an exact start date for Beyond Paradise just yet.

We do know that the spin-off will air in 2023.

Until then, Death in Paradise returns with series 12 on Friday January 6 to tide us over.

Watch this space for an update on Beyond Paradise’s start date!

Beyond Paradise will air on BBC One in 2023.

