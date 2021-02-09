Marcella continues on ITV tonight and we see actress Zahra Ahmadi portray journalist Sadie.

But who is journalist Sadie in Marcella? And where do we recognise actress Zahra from?

Here’s everything you need to know!

***Warning: may contain spoilers from episode four of Marcella***

Zahra arrives at the 2007 National Television Awards at the Royal Albert Hall (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Marcella limp: What has Anna Friel said about her ‘funny walk’ in the ITV drama?

Who is journalist Sadie in Marcella?

Sadie is a local journalist in Belfast.

We see her cosying up to prominent politician Alexander Monroe.

His mission is to expose the Maguire family and bring them down.

Sadie flirts her way into Alexander’s flat, but things take a torrid turn.

At least one of them ends up dead…

Who plays journalist Sadie in Marcella?

Actress Zahra Ahmadi portrays Sadie.

She only appears in episode four of the ITV drama.

Zahra Ahmadi as journalist Sadie in Marcella (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who plays Jack in Marcella and what else has actor Laurence Kinlan been in?

What else has actress Zahra Ahmadi been in?

Zahra is best known for her role as Shabnam Masood in the BBC One soap EastEnders.

She also played Sabia in Britz, and later appeared in the 2010 film Tamara Drewe.

In 2013, she appeared in a small role in the Doctor Who episode ‘Nightmare in Silver’.

She portrayed Gita in the 2014 feature-length Christmas special of Black Mirror.

From 2013 to 2017, she played Sinem in all three series of the BBC Two sitcom Count Arthur Strong.

She went on to portray DS Mari-Luz Garcia in ITV series Innocent in 2018.

Zahra has also starred in The Thick of It, Babylon, Berlin Station, Bliss and Death in Paradise.

Who did Zahra play in EastEnders?

Zahra played the original Shabnam Masood in EastEnders.

She first entered Walford in July 2007 and left in 2008.

Shabnam is the daughter of Masood and Zainab, and appeared initially as a university graduate undecided on her career path.

She was known for her friendship with Dawn Swann, and her battles with her traditional Muslim parents.

Shabnam left Walford to find her roots in Pakistan.

The character returned in 2014, played by actress Rakhee Thakrar.

Zahra Ahmadi as the original Shabnam in EastEnders (Credit: BBC One)

How old is Zahra Ahmadi?

Zahra was reportedly born in 1981.

She is thought to be around 40 years old.

Journalist Sadie in Marcella: Where is actress Zahra from?

Zahra was born in Plymouth, Devon.

She is of Persian heritage.

Zahra Ahmadi as DS Mari-Luz Garcia in Innocent (Credit: ITV)

Marcella episode four: what happens?

Marcella episode four sees the undercover cop – aka Keira – struggle with her mental health.

She suffers from extreme guilt in the aftermath of Danny Armstrong’s death.

She is tormented by flashbacks which send her into one of her fugue states.

A dramatic car scene sees Marcella fighting for her life, and Bobby ‘arrested’.

Meanwhile, Katherine Maguire issues Marcella a stark warning.

There’s quite a few murders, too, if anyone wants to play body count bingo!

Marcella episode four airs on ITV at 9pm on Tuesday February 9 2021.

Are you enjoying Marcella so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.