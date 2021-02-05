It’s a huge week for Death in Paradise fans as original detective DI Richard Poole returns to Saint Marie.

The British cop, played by actor and comedian Ben Miller, hasn’t been seen on the tropical island since 2014.

But what happened to his character? And why is he back?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Ben Miller returns as DI Richard Poole in Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC One)

Richard Poole Death in Paradise: Who is he?

Ben Miller’s character DI Richard Poole was the first British police inspector assigned to Saint Marie in series one of the show.

He arrived on the island to investigate the previous inspector’s murder.

Richard was “an English eccentric with a hatred for island life”.

Despite his dislike for the island and inexperience with tropical weather, he often showed himself to be a psychological genius.

In series two, he became more content with island life and returned in series three only to be killed off!

Richard Poole Death in Paradise: Why and how did he leave?

Richard was killed off in the first episode of Death in Paradise series three.

He was brutally murdered at a Cambridge University reunion.

A fellow student stabbed him to death with an ice pick when he threatened to expose her identity theft.

He was succeeded by DI Humphrey Goodman, played by Kris Marshall.

In reality, actor Ben Miller left “the job of a lifetime” for family reasons.

He said at the time: “I arrived out here for the first series and within a few weeks my wife, Jessica, discovered she was pregnant.

“That threw everything because it meant she couldn’t come and visit me for the six months I was out here.”

He revealed his son Sonny didn’t recognise him when he returned at the end of season two.

Ben added: “My personal circumstances just made it too complicated, but I will miss it like a lung. I love it here.”

Ben Miller soon to be seen in Professor T (Credit: ITV)

Richard Poole Death in Paradise: How and why is he back?

Ben Miller’s cameo will be in episode six of Death in Paradise, which airs on Friday February 5 2021.

Episode five and six are a double-bill across Thursday February 4 and Friday February 5 2021.

Last week, viewers were treated to a glimpse of DI Richard Poole’s return.

He featured in a teaser trailer for the following week’s episodes.

The hit Caribbean-based crime drama will feature Ben Miller’s character in a special double-bill to mark its 10th anniversary.

Fan favourite Camille Bordey (Sara Martins) will also return at the end of episode five.

The BBC says that a cryptic clue “from beyond the grave” will reopen a case Commissioner Patterson thought he had solved some 20 years earlier.

He reaches out to Camille for help.

Does Richard return as a ghost? Could he actually be his long-lost twin brother? Or was he actually never killed in the first place?

Watch this space!

What did Ben Miller say?

Ben Miller said recently on GMB: “No one was more surprised than me when the script arrived.

“But it’s very cleverly and beautifully done actually.

“I am playing Richard Poole and there’s been a lot of speculation by the fans [as to how the character returns].

“The one I liked is coming back as a zombie.”

Viewers loved the trailer featuring Richard and Camille (Credit: BBC)

What else has Ben Miller starred in?

Ben is just as famous for his comedy as for his acting.

He’s been on our screens for three decades, since his first ever TV appearance as PC Watkins in Murder Most Horrid in 1991.

He starred in French and Saunders, Paul Merton: The Series and Saturday Live before getting his own sketch show.

Ben and Alexander Armstrong starred in The Armstrong and Miller Show between 1997 to 2001, and 2007 to 2010.

The actor later joined the cast of Johnny English as Bough, Johnny’s Sidekick.

Ben has also starred in Doc Martin, The Worst Week of My Life, Popetown, Moving Wallpaper and Episodes.

Between 2007 and 2010, Ben portrayed James Lister in Primeval.

In 2011, he became DI Richard Poole in Death in Paradise.

Since then, he’s appeared in Doctor Who, Horrible Histories, Asylum, Ballot Monkeys and Paddington 2 and Johnny English Strikes Again.

He even cropped up in Netflix’s huge hit Bridgerton as Lord Featherington!

Ben will portray Professor Jasper Tempest in ITV drama Professor T later this year.

The actor also writes children’s books.

How old is Ben Miller?

Ben was born on February 24 1966 in London.

He is currently 54 years old.

Is Ben Miller married?

Ben has been married to producer Jessica Parker since 2013.

She is the daughter of musician Alan Parker.

Previously, Ben was married to The Inbetweeners actress Belinda Stewart-Wilson.

They wed in 2004 and divorced in 2011.

He has three children, Harrison, eight, and Lana, five, from his marriage to Jessica, and son Harrison, 14, from his first marriage to Belinda.

Death in Paradise double bill airs on Thursday February 4 and Friday February 5 2021 on BBC One at 9pm.

