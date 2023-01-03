Happy Valley on BBC1: Who is taking Ryan to see Tommy? All the clues

Happy Valley series 3 has finally hit our screens and the big question we are all left with is WHO is taking Ryan to see Tommy?

Ryan has always had an interest in his father’s life, but Catherine has done everything in her power to stop him from seeing criminal Tommy Lee Royce.

But now, someone has been taking Ryan to see his father against Catherine’s wishes!

There are plenty of suspects and clues and we’ve got all the details from Happy Valley episode 1 here…

Did Catherine’s ex-husband Richard betray her? (Credit: BBC)

Happy Valley: Are Roz and Richard taking Ryan to see Tommy?

Is Catherine’s ex-husband Richard (Derek Riddell) taking his grandson to see Tommy Lee Royce?

The new series saw Richard tell Catherine that his relationship with his new wife Roz isn’t on the best of terms and Roz is sleeping in the spare room.

Could bad blood have spread between them over the decision to take Ryan to see Tommy?

Richard is just as defensive over his daughter Becky as Catherine is, so it’s unlikely he would be willing to take Ryan to see Tommy, but did Roz push him?

When Catherine grilled him, Richard did say it was “definitely” not him and Roz, but can we trust his word?

We know whoever is taking Ryan are a couple, “a man and a woman.” So is this pair a possibility?

Clare (Siobhan Finneran) and her partner Neil might be responsible (Credit: BBC)

Clare and Neil

It would break our hearts, but is Clare taking Ryan (Rhys Connah) to see Tommy in prison?

A lot of fans think Clare and her partner Neil are the most likely suspects.

Catherine told Richard “she wouldn’t do that to me, would she?” and Richard agreed that Clare wouldn’t.

But there’s no doubt that Clare is who Ryan is closest to and trusts the most, so Ryan would be most likely to ask her to take him.

Catherine mentioned that Clare and Neil have been taking Ryan to football matches while she is working, so they clearly have the opportunity.

Plus, when Catherine and Clare were chatting about Ryan, Clare admitted she didn’t know when to tell her stuff and when to keep it to herself.

One fan said: “My gut tells me it’s Clare and Neil.”

And as much as we hate to admit it – Clare and Neil are probably the most likely possibility.

Ann (Charlie Murphy) has a lot of past with Tommy Lee Royce… (Credit: BBC)

Daniel and Ann

Catherine said it herself – it “wouldn’t be Daniel and Ann because she wouldn’t go near him any more than I would”.

Tommy kidnapped and raped Ann back in series one, and Daniel hates him just as much, so they seem like an unlikely pair to take Ryan to see the criminal.

But fans have pointed out a big clue which might point towards Daniel and Ann.

Earlier in the episode, Ryan mentioned that Daniel and Ann “got him a ticket to go skydiving in Sheffield”.

Is the skydiving ticket a made-up lie so Ryan can go see his father? It definitely seems possible.

While Daniel and Ann seem unlikely to take Ryan to see Tommy, this could be a way for Ann to get closure from her attacker.

One fan thinks there is “no way Ann would go anywhere NEAR Tommy or encourage Ryan to”.

But we can’t ignore that the trip to Sheffield seems suspicious…

Frances Drummond (Shirley Henderson) played a big role between Ryan and Tommy in series 2…. (Credit: BBC)

Is Miss Wheland aka Frances Drummond back to take Ryan?

While the BBC hasn’t made any announcement that Shirley Henderson is back as Frances Drummond, she did appear in the recap before the episode.

Frances encouraged Ryan to write a letter to his birth father at the end of series 2, and we know the letter did get delivered to Tommy.

However, Frances was charged with fraud for faking the identity of teaching assistant Miss Wheland and it’s unclear where she is now.

We know she was a love interest for Tommy and would be likely to say yes to him again, but what mystery man could be visiting along with Frances?

Happy Valley: Is Nevison Gallagher taking Ryan to Tommy?

If Ann isn’t taking Ryan to visit Tommy, is her father, Nevison, taking him?

Catherine mentioned that Nevison takes Ryan to “see Man City play sometimes”. So, there is definitely a possibility that he really is taking Ryan to see Tommy in prison.

However, it’s unclear what woman would be with Nevison to join them on these visits.

Catherine also told Richard that Nevison was taking her out for dinner – could this be when he plans to break the news to Catherine?

Again, Tommy (James Norton) has hurt Nevison after what he did to Ann, but he is definitely one to watch…

At the end of episode 1, Catherine was told there was some intel from the prison on Sheffield, so we’ll all surely get the answers we need in episode 2.

Happy Valleys continues on Sunday, January 8, 2023 with episode 2 at 9pm on BBC One.

