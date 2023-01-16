Could Happy Valley favourite Catherine meet her maker as the series draws to a close?

We certainly hope not, but that’s what eagle-eyed fans have been suggesting!

If you’ve been watching series 3 of Happy Valley, you’ll have noticed the constant references to Catherine’s retirement, but fans think this is a dark clue that will lead to Catherine dying in a devastating ending.

Fans are worried all the references to Catherine’s retirement, where she plans to “run off to the Himalayas”, are pointing towards her never making it to retirement.

While we really hope it doesn’t happen, here’s the Happy Valley fan theory explained…

Happy Valley fans have predicted a devastating ending for Catherine Cawood (Credit: BBC)

Happy Valley fans ‘spot clues’ Catherine will die in devastating ending

Since the first episode of series 3, Catherine has repeatedly mentioned that her retirement is coming up.

She mentioned plans to run off to the Himalayas and finally get free from the evil Tommy Lee Royce.

But fans think all the talk about retirement isn’t a good sign for Catherine’s (Sarah Lancashire) fate.

Viewers have taken to social media with their theory, as they worry Happy Valley really won’t have a happy ending.

One fan tweeted: “Anyone else think Catherine is going to die at the end of this series? #HappyValley.”

Another viewer agreed: “When anyone counts down days like that and has plans for their retirement something is bound to go awry (in TV world anyway!)”

A third fan tweeted: “All the talk of Catherine being weeks away from retirement makes me think she’s going to die in this series.”

Other viewers pointed out it isn’t uncommon for lead characters to die in crime dramas.

All the talk of Catherine being weeks away from retirement makes me think she’s gonna die in this series.

One viewer said: “Please don’t let Catherine die before she gets her retirement (as happens in so many police dramas).

“She deserves so much, she IS the best police officer in the world!”

Another fan added: “Someone tell the BBC we have not waited seven years for this season for them to kill Catherine off… the talk of death does not bode well.”

Unforgotten’s Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) left fans devastated when she died in series 4.

Could Catherine Cawood face the same fate? We sure hope not!

Fans think Tommy or Catherine will die in their “showdown” (Credit; BBC)

Read more: Happy Valley episode 3 questions: Who is the mystery man who contacted Ryan?

Fans think Catherine or Tommy has to die

Even if fans don’t think Catherine will die, they all agree on one thing: it will either be Catherine or Tommy to die in the end.

Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright teased to the RadioTimes before series 3 started that fans can expect a “showdown” between Catherine and Tommy.

One fan even thinks Catherine’s death will be on Ryan’s hands.

They shared: “#HappyValley Tommy will definitely convince Ryan to kill Catherine and that’s how the show will end.”

It’s clear that it’s all building up to a big ending, but we’re just hoping Catherine survives it…

Happy Valley continues on Sunday, January 22 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

Do you think Catherine will die? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.