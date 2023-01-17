Happy Valley Darius
Happy Valley: First look at villain Darius Knezevic and actor who plays him

Romanian actor Alec Secareanu joins the cast

By Helen Fear
| Updated:

BBC One has released the first pictures of villain Darius Knezevic ahead of Happy Valley series 3, episode 4.

Fans of the show will know that Darius is the boss of organised crime in Halifax.

But, of course, that’s very hard to prove…

Until now, we’ve not met the man who has been causing problems for Sergeant Catherine Cawood behind the scenes.

So who is Darius Knezevic, and who is the actor who plays him?

Here’s everything we know so far.

ALEC SECAREANU as Darius, and GREG KOLPAKCH as Zeljko
Alec Secareanu as Darius, and Greg Kolpakchi as Zeljko in Happy Valley episode 4 (Credit: Lookout Point/Matt Squire)

Who is Darius Knezevic in Happy Valley?

Darius Knezevic and his brother are local crime kingpins in Halifax.

The pair run a drug-running and people-trafficking operation, and are behind most of the crime in the local area.

In series 1, they shot local drug dealer Ashley Cowgill dead – despite him being under so-called police protection.

Series 2 revealed that they also operate a sex-trafficking ring.

Catherine said: “Course it would be the Knezevic’s trafficking women, that’d be right up their alley.”

Catherine describes them as Teflon-coated, adding: “New Jersey has the Sopranos. Halifax has the Knezevic’s.”

She also said the family were “untouchable”.

Of course, Darius rarely gets his hands dirty himself these days.

He’s trying to appear respectable and has been running for election to Bradford city council.

In previous episodes, we learnt that Knezevic had ordered the death of Tommy Lee Royce

But the hit failed, leaving that nasty forehead scar, and giving Tommy every motivation to turn informant on the mafia bosses.

It’s Darius’ men Matija Jankovic (Jack Bandeira) and Ivan (Oliver Huntingdon) who are now threatening Faisal Bhatti.

Somehow, mystery man Viktor is also involved…

New pictures of Happy Valley series 3, episode 4, show Darius with Zeljko, played by Greg Kolpakchi.

Darius Knezevic in Happy Valley
Darius makes his first appearance in Happy Valley series 3, episode 4 (Credit: Lookout Point/Matt Squire)

Who plays Darius Knezevic in Happy Valley?

Actor Alec Secareanu stars as Darius Knezevic in Happy Valley series 3.

The Romanian actor is perhaps best known for his role as Gheorghe Ionescu in God’s Own Country, opposite The Crown star Josh O’Connor.

He’s been on our screens ever since 2016, when he starred in the long-running Romanian TV series Daria, iubirea mea.

After appearances in several more Romanian TV shows over the course of a decade, he played the Romanian migrant worker in God’s Own Country.

He went on to play Constantin in the 2019 series Baptiste, and

His role as Darius Knezevic is arguably his most significant role in a TV series to date.

Rob Hepworth and DC Hayes in conversation in Happy Valley series 3
Mark Stanley as Rob Hepworth, and Andrew Tiernan as DC Hayes (Credit: Lookout Point/Matt Squire)

What happens in Happy Valley series 3, episode 4?

Other sneak peak pictures of Happy Valley series 3, episode 4, show PR teacher Rob Hepworth (Mark Stanley) talking to a new character.

Andrew Tiernan guest stars as DC Hayes in the episode.

Does this mean that Joanna is dead, and that Rob is being questioned?

Other episodic pictures show Rob having a heated debate with pharmacist Faisal Bhatti, and what looks like Ryan secretly following his grandad Richard – but why?

BBC One programme information says: “As Tommy’s big day approaches, Catherine becomes suspicious, and Ryan finds a new way to defy her.”

We cannot wait!

YouTube video player

Happy Valley series 3 continues with episode 4 on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 9pm on BBC One.

