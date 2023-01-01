Who plays Tommy in Happy Valley? Is actor James Norton married?

Happy Valley season 3 airs on BBC One tonight, and the notorious Tommy Lee Royce – played by James Norton – returns.

From kidnapping Ann Gallagher to running over a young policewoman, Tommy has committed some horrendous crimes throughout the series.

And we can’t wait to see what he will get up to next in season 3.

What else has James Norton been up to besides playing the terrifying psychopath in Happy Valley?

Tommy Lee Royce is played by James Norton (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Tommy in Happy Valley?

Unknown James Norton took on the role of Tommy Lee Royce in the BBC crime drama series, Happy Valley.

Tommy Lee Royce is a convict who’s currently serving time in prison after the horrible crimes he committed in season 1.

Talking about his character, James told the BBC: “For any actor, it’s a great privilege to play a character that is very distant from yourself.

“Luckily I’m not a psychopath! Although this is a cop drama, it’s not necessarily cop driven, and the characters are at the heart of it. It’s totally plausible.

“It’s a complete joy to play someone so complex and Sally has written a character that you hopefully feel for as the series goes on.”

Who is James Norton?

James Norton is a British film, television and stage actor who is best known for his roles in Grantchester, War & Peace and McMafia.

He also earned a nomination for the British Academy Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2015.

James started acting in 2009 when he appeared as a classmate of Jenn in the film An Education alongside Carey Mulligan.

James also performs on stage and in 2010 he became a member of the original cast of Posh at the Royal Court Theatre.

How old is James Norton?

James Norton was born on July 18, 1985.

This means that he is 37 years old.

James Norton left Grantchester after season 3 (Credit: Cover Images)

Why did James Norton leave Grantchester?

James Norton played Grantchester‘s leading character Reverend Sidney Chambers.

Reverend Sidney served as a Scots Guard officer during World War II and worked alongside Detective Inspector Geordie Keating to solve various criminal cases.

However, James unfortunately left the series after season 3.

James opened up about his decision to leave the show in an interview with Radio Times.

He said: “The Amanda storyline tying up the way it did with her and Sidney breaking up and him choosing the church in the third series felt like a natural conclusion to Sidney’s story.

“Then when the possibility of a fourth series came along, the decision was whether or not to start a whole new journey for Sidney. It felt like it would be better to hand over the baton to someone else and give Grantchester a fresh injection of energy.”

Can James Norton speak Russian?

In the series McMafia, James plays Alex Godman who frequently talks in Russian with his family members.

But can James actually speak fluent Russian in real life?

Talking to Radio Times, James joked: “I’m a very committed actor and have learnt to speak Russian.

“No, we learn bits. We have these extraordinary Russian actors [playing Alex’s parents], so we have translators on set.”

Is Happy Valley star James Norton married?

James was in a relationship with actress Jessie Buckley for two years.

However, the couple ended their relationship in 2017.

James then started dating actress Imogen Poots.

The pair confirmed their romance in December 2017, after appearing alongside each other in the West End production of Belleville at the Donmar Warehouse.

The couple are still together, and they even got engaged earlier this year.

An insider told Eden Confidential’s Stephanie Takyi: “They’re over the moon about their engagement and have only told close friends and family.

“Imogen was totally surprised and is looking forward to being Mrs Norton.”

James Norton appeared in an episode of Doctor Who (Credit: Cover Images)

What else has James Norton been in?

James Norton has a appeared in a variety of popular films.

In 2011, James took on the role of Captain Stanhope in the First World War drama Journey’s End.

He then featured in the films Rush and Belle in 2013.

In 2020, James then played a dying father of a three-year-old boy in the film Nowhere Special.

In an interview with BBC, James explained his relationship with Daniel Lamont, who played his son, Michael.

He said: “The most important piece of preparation was finding the relationship with Daniel, and making sure there was a true affection, so weirdly it was a lot of just playing and having fun and gaining trust from him.

“We got on really well. It was just making sure he really wanted to come to work, and that the love we wanted to capture on film was real.”

Recently, the star has appeared in the Netflix film Things Heard & Seen.

In the film, he starred alongside Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer and Amanda Seyfriend.

He also played Mr John Brooke in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women opposite Emma Watson.

You can also spot James Norton in an episode of Doctor Who.

In the episode, James played a crewman on a Soviet submarine during the Cold War.

Happy Valley season 3 begins on January 1 at 9pm.

