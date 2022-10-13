New images from Happy Valley series 3 have been unveiled.

Filming began on Happy Valley series 3 in January 2022, but fans are yet to be told when the new series will debut.

The latest run will mark the third and final series of Sally Wainwright’s BAFTA award-winning series.

In the latest pictures, Catherine (Sarah Lancashire) is seen with a bloodied nose in the aftermath of a police raid.

The BBC has unveiled a new look at the forthcoming series 3 of Happy Valley (Credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) is seen with a brand new look inside his dark and dingy prison cell.

The BBC has also unveiled images of Catherine’s sister Clare (Siobhan Finneran) and teenage grandson Ryan (Rhys Connah).

The synopsis for the latest season reads: “When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.

“Her grandson Ryan is now 16 and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father.

“Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement.”

James Norton is starring in the new series of Happy Valley, which returns in the next few months to the BBC (Credit: BBC)

Who is returning to the cast for Happy Valley series 3?

Con O’Neill will reprise his role as Clare’s recovering alcoholic boyfriend Neil Ackroyd.

George Costigan will return as Nevison Gallagher, with Charlie Murphy as his daughter and Catherine’s police colleague Ann.

They will be joined by other Happy Valley returning favourites including Derek Riddell as Richard Cawood, Karl Davies as Daniel Cawood, and Susan Lynch as Alison Garrs.

Rick Warden will portray Mike Taylor and Vincent Franklin will play Andy Shepherd. Elsewhere, Rhys Connah will star as Catherine’s grandson Ryan Cawood.

There will also be some new faces amongst the cast too.

The BBC has unveiled the first look at Siobhan Finneran as Clare (Credit: BBC)

Mark Stanley, who recently played Mark Darwin in The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, will be making an appearance.

He also played DI Thom Youngblood in Trigger Point.

The Long Call star Amit Shah has also joined the cast. He will star alongside Mollie Winnard of All Creatures Great and Small fame.

Rhys Connah as Ryan in Happy Valley series 3 (Credit: BBC)

According to the BBC, all three will play pivotal roles in Happy Valley’s series.

Happy Valley series 1 and 2 premiered on BBC One in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

The acclaimed series 2 finale was watched by 9.8 million viewers when it aired in 2016.

Happy Valley series 3 will return to BBC One in later 2022 or early 2023. Series 1 and 2 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, are you a big fan of Sarah Lancashire and Happy Valley? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.