Things Heard & Seen began streaming yesterday on Netflix (Thursday April 29), and the reviews are now in.

The horror flick could be something to sink your teeth into this Bank Holiday weekend.

But what do the critics say?

Amanda Amanda Seyfried as Catherine (Credit: Netflix)

What is Things Heard & Seen all about?

Based on the novel All Things Cease To Appear by Elizabeth Brundage, Grantchester and War and Peace star James Norton and Amanda Seyfried take top billing.

Set in 1980, it tells the story of a couple – Catherine and George – who move from Manhattan to a small village in New York state.

As George begins his new job at the local college, Catherine sets about refurbing the old dairy they’ve moved into.

However, as she begins to feel more isolated and alone, she feels a sinister presence in the house.

And not only that, but her marriage to George begins to suffer.

James Norton in Things Heard & Seen (Credit: Netflix)

How did the critics respond?

The Guardian gave it a less-than-resounding two stars out of five.

It said: “Catherine spends the first half of the film feeling trapped in a roomy yet empty space, wanting more and frustrated that she’s not getting it.

“A feeling the viewer comes to sympathize with all too well.”

Meanwhile, over on Den Of Geek, the response was similarly lukewarm.

“Things Heard & Seen is both massively trope-y and packed with clichés,” it said.

“It’s also so overblown with ideas that it’s slightly pretentious at best, slightly offensive at worst.

“For those locked in and clawing for something new to watch, Things Heard & Seen is at least intriguing enough to keep you engaged for its two-hour runtime.

“Also the movie isn’t in the slightest bit scary.

“For those locked in with a partner who is driving them slightly crazy, you might be best off giving it a miss.”

What did viewers say?

As we went to press, there was one review by a viewer on Twitter.

He said: “Watched Things Heard And Seen(2021) on @NetflixFilm last night.

“What an oddity – a ‘supernatural thriller’ about a duplicitous married college lecturer that would have worked just as well if not better without the supernatural bit.”

Things Heard & Seen is streaming on Netflix now.