Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio is to adapt a new political thriller for Netflix, reports claim.

Jed, 55, has been hired by the streaming giant to bring the 1965 novel, Night of Camp David, to television.

And it sounds exactly like the kind of project Jed loves!

What is Jed Mercurio from Line Of Duty doing next?

According to the Hollywood Reporter, unlike Line Of Duty and his other BBC hit, Bodyguard, Jed will only adapt the novel.

Directing duties on this project fall to British filmmaker Paul Greengrass, who has worked on the Jason Bourne movies.

When it comes to plot, Night Of Camp David tells the story of Democratic Senator Jim MacVeagh, who is summoned to Camp David by the President.

When he gets there, MacVeagh – who’s tipped to become the next Vice President – notices that his boss is showing signs of paranoia.

What else happens in the plot of the book?

The President believes that the US news media is against him and is making moves to cut ties with his allies in Europe.

As the President’s behaviour becomes more erratic, the only person who has evidence of his crumbling mental state is his mistress.

And, when the President puts both MacVeagh and his mistress under FBI surveillance, it’s a race against time to prove who’s telling the truth.

With surveillance and skullduggery galore, this sounds very much like a Jed Mercurio-style project.

