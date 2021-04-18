Jed Mercurio from Line Of Duty
TV

Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio ‘to adapt political thriller Night of Camp David for Netflix’

We can't wait!

By Paul Hirons
Updated:

Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio is to adapt a new political thriller for Netflix, reports claim.

Jed, 55, has been hired by the streaming giant to bring the 1965 novel, Night of Camp David, to television.

And it sounds exactly like the kind of project Jed loves!

Jed Mercurio from Line Of Duty
Line Of Duty creator Jed (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What is Jed Mercurio from Line Of Duty doing next?

According to the Hollywood Reporter, unlike Line Of Duty and his other BBC hit, Bodyguard, Jed will only adapt the novel.

Directing duties on this project fall to British filmmaker Paul Greengrass, who has worked on the Jason Bourne movies.

ED! contacted Jed’s reps for comment.

Read more: Alison Hammond makes Line of Duty gaffe as PC Ryan Pilkington actor appears on This Morning

When it comes to plot, Night Of Camp David tells the story of Democratic Senator Jim MacVeagh, who is summoned to Camp David by the President.

When he gets there, MacVeagh – who’s tipped to become the next Vice President – notices that his boss is showing signs of paranoia.

Bodyguard was also a huge hit for Jed (Credit: BBC)

What else happens in the plot of the book?

The President believes that the US news media is against him and is making moves to cut ties with his allies in Europe.

As the President’s behaviour becomes more erratic, the only person who has evidence of his crumbling mental state is his mistress.

And, when the President puts both MacVeagh and his mistress under FBI surveillance, it’s a race against time to prove who’s telling the truth.

With surveillance and skullduggery galore, this sounds very much like a Jed Mercurio-style project.

Mother of God! Look out for tonight… (Credit: BBC)

What happens in Line Of Duty tonight?

But first things first.

There’s another thrilling episode to watch tonight (Sunday, April 18).

ED! won’t reveal any of the twists, but star Martin Compston has already warned fans ahead of the episode.

Read more: Line Of Duty star Martin Compston warns fans may ‘need therapy’ after explosive twist

The 36-year-old Scottish actor – who plays DI Steve Arnott – took to Instagram to issue the warning.

He said: “Episode 5 kicks off as stores re-open and there’s a sale on waistcoats.

“In all seriousness though if you thought ep 4 ended on a cliffhanger, you’ll need therapy by the end of ep 5.”

