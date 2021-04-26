Former Call the Midwife star Emerald Fennell has just won an Oscar – but what did she win it for and how is she famous?

The actress turned writer did Britain proud at the Academy Awards on Sunday night (April 25 2021).

Here’s everything you need to know about Emerald and her career!

Emerald Fennell as Camila in The Crown (Credit: Netflix)

Who is Emerald Fennell? What is she famous for?

Emerald Fennell is an English actress, writer, film director and producer.

Yes, she’s very talented!

First of all, she appeared in films such as Anna Karenina in 2012 and The Danish Girl in 2015.

But TV viewers will recognise her for her roles in Call the Midwife and The Crown.

She also appeared in the C4 sitcom Chickens with Simon Bird, Joe Thomas and Jonny Sweet.

Emerald went on to become lead writer on the second series of Killing Eve in 2019.

She earned two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for her work.

She went on to write, direct and produce the 2020 thriller Promising Young Woman.

The star of the film, Carey Mulligan, has called Emerald “the smartest person I know”.

Watch out for her next film Zatanna, which is due out next year.

It’s a Warner Brothers film, set in the DC Extended Universe.

Who did Emerald Fennell play in Call the Midwife and The Crown?

Emerald portrayed Nurse Patience ‘Patsy’ Mount from 2013 to 2017 in Call the Midwife.

Patsy first appeared as a minor character in series two, where she was a nurse in the male surgical wing.

She returned as a main character in series three where she joined Nonnatus House and became roommates with Beatrix Franklin.

In series four, it was revealed that Patsy was in a secret same-sex relationship with Delia Busby, a nurse whom she had previously worked with at The London.

Patsy left in series six after hearing that her dad was dying and was last heard of travelling the world with Delia.

Emerald also starred as Camilla Parker Bowles in the Netflix drama The Crown.

Emerald Fennell (on the far right) as Patsy in Call the Midwife (Credit: BBC One)

What did Emerald Fennell win an Oscar for?

Emerald received three Academy Award nominations for writing, directing, and producing the thriller Promising Young Woman.

She was nominated in the Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay categories.

Most noteworthy, perhaps, is that Emerald is the first British woman to be nominated by the Academy for directing.

Subsequently, Emerald won the 2021 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay at the 93rd Academy Awards.

The film stars Carey Mulligan as a young woman, scarred by a tragic event in her past.

Finally, she seeks revenge against those who crossed her path.

How can I watch Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman?

Promising Young Woman is available to watch On Demand via all the major providers.

The film arrived on demand on January 15 and became available to purchase on Digital on March 2.

It’s currently streaming on Sky Cinema.

Emerald Fennell Oscar: Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman (Credit: Sky)

How old is Emerald and where is she from?

Emerald Lilly Fennell was born on October 1 1985 in Hammersmith, London.

She is currently 35 years old and riding high…

And can we just pause a moment to admire how cool her name is!

Emerald’s parents are jewellery designer Theo Fennell and author Louise Fennell (née MacGregor).

Likewise, Emerald’s sister Coco is also very talented – she’s a fashion designer.

Is Emerald Fennell married? Who is her husband?

Emerald is married to advertising director Chris Vernon.

The couple have a son, born in 2019, and are currently expecting their second child.

The writer and actress is currently heavily pregnant.

