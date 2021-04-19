Call The Midwife series 10 fans were overjoyed with the show’s return last night (Sunday April 18).

The award-winning period drama returned for its 10th series and viewers were beside themselves with joy.

However, like previous series it provided another emotional rollercoaster.

Fans were overjoyed at the show’s return (Credit: BBC)

What happened in the first episode of series 10 of Call The Midwife?

Series 10 of the BBC drama series kicked off in 1966.

It introduced viewers to two friends and next-door neighbours who were pregnant at the same time.

But there was tragedy awaiting one of the couples – Derek and Audrey.

Their little boy was born without legs below the waist and didn’t survive, while Audrey’s next-door neighbour’s baby did survive – but was born without several fingers.

It turned out Derek and his next-door neighbour friend Phil served on Operation Grapple in the Christmas Islands during the mid-to-late-1950s and were exposed to deadly radiation during nuclear bomb tests.

It was a heartbreaking but fascinating story.

Elsewhere, fan favourite Trixie (Helen George) began a residency at a posh private clinic.

How did fans react?

It wasn’t long until Call The Midwife fans flooded Twitter, overjoyed that their favourite programme was back on the box.

One fan said: “The tea is ready and I am SO excited to have my favourite programme back #CallTheMidwife.”

“Difficult episode to watch (I swear I cry every time) but amazing to have call the midwife back,” another wrote.

I’m so happy #CallTheMidwife is back on.

A third commented: “I’m so happy #CallTheMidwife is back on.

“Some may think is sad but I love it and having little things to focus on is what I need right now.”

The show will be back for more (Credit: BBC)

Will there be more Call The Midwife after series 10?

The good news just keeps on coming for Call The Midwife fans.

Before the series 10 premiere last night, the show told fans that the BBC had recommissioned for a further two series.

Taking to Facebook, the show said: “We are THRILLED to announce that ahead of our launch of series 10 on Sunday, the BBC have just officially confirmed our drama series up until series 13!”

“This amazing news comes as we celebrate 10 years of our drama – and now means that Call The Midwife will be on air until 2024!”