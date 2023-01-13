Happy Valley series 3 episode 3 preview
Happy Valley: New pictures show Catherine covered in blood, and new villain Viktor

By Helen Fear

Happy Valley fans have just hours to wait until episode 3 of series 3 airs – and new preview pictures hint at more trouble for Sgt Catherine Cawood.

ED! has already shown you a sneak peak of crucial scenes between Ryan and Tommy in jail.

Now shocking photos show our favourite TV heroine ever – fact! – with a bloodied nose.

Viewers will also get a proper look at villain Viktor in episode 3.

Here’s a preview of Happy Valley episode 3 of series 3.

Catherine Cawood with bloodied nose in Happy Valley
Catherine Cawood seen with a bloodied nose in Happy Valley episode 3 (Credit: Lookout Point/Matt Squire)

Happy Valley series 3 episode 3 preview – Catherine is hurt

Viewers know that series 3 of Happy Valley kicked off with Sgt Catherine Cawood finding the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir.

The discovery sparked a chain of events that led straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.

In episode 3, preview pictures show Catherine is hurt in the line of duty.

She is pictured with a bloodied nose and face, as she stands alongside colleague Ann Gallagher (Charlie Murphy).

Luckily, she appears to have walked away with no other injuries.

So how is she hurt?

Anthony Flanagan as Viktor in Happy Valley episode 3
Anthony Flanagan as Viktor in Happy Valley episode 3 (Credit: Lookout Point/Matt Squire)

Who is new villain Viktor in Happy Valley?

Anthony Flanagan reappears as Viktor in Happy Valley series 3 episode 3.

He made a fleeting appearance in episode 1.

Eagled-eyed viewers will have seen him driving a black SUV which and Ivan (Oliver Huntingdon) disappeared into at the end of episode 1, after threatening pharmacist

Actor Anthony, 50, is clearly a villain.

But what is his role in the organised crime ring, and how is he connected to the Knezevic family?

And when will we get to meet the much discussed Darius Knezevic?

Neil, Clare and Ryan sit around a table in Happy Valley
Con O’Neill, Siobhan Finneran, and Rhys Connah as Neil, Clare and Ryan in new pictures of Happy Valley episode 3 (Credit: Lookout Point/Matt Squire)

Happy Valley series 3 episode 3 preview – Catherine confronts Clare

Of course, episode 2 ended with one of the tensest scenes on TV ever!

It was the moment when Catherine confronted her sister Clare in the café outside the jail.

Our hearts were in our mouths when Catherine simply said the words “hi ya” to the woman who had betrayed her trust in every way.

Catherine had just discovered that her sister Clare had been accompanying Ryan to visit his dad Tommy Lee Royce in jail, alongside her partner Neil.

In episode 3, viewers will see the fall out as the pair have an excruciating heart to heart/

But WHY has Clare been helping Ryan see his dad (James Norton)?

We’ll have to wait to watch the episode on Sunday night (January 15, 2023) at 9pm.

Ryan and Tommy meet in jail in Happy Valley episode 3
Ryan meets his dad Tommy Lee Royce in scenes that will make Catherine’s heart stop (Credit: Lookout Point/Matt Squire)

Viewers should ‘fasten their seat belts’ for episode 3

Siobhan Finneran, who plays Clare in Happy Valley, teased what’s to come in episode 3.

Appearing on This Morning on Monday, January 9, 2023, she said: “All I can really say about that is I think you’re gonna have to fasten your seatbelts for episode 3.”

The actress also talked about why the series will be the last.

Siobhan said: “We leave it on something to be cherished, I think, as opposed to letting it become diluted by keep making other episodes.”

She also discussed her belief that the relationship between sisters Catherine and Clare is “the heart” of the show.

In real life, actress Siobhan and co-star Sarah Lancashire have known each other for 30 years!

Siobhan revealed: “It helps that we know each other so well, we don’t have to manufacture any chemistry, we are good friends.”

The pair met at college.

Siobhan told the Guardian: “We’ve known each other for decades.

“We first met when I was 17.

“She’s a couple of years older and was doing this brilliant theatre studies course at Oldham College, which I’d applied to.

“Sarah and some other students performed at the open day.

“We met then and eventually did a play together.

“We’ve both got a slightly warped sense of humour and we both like a cake.

“It’s always a joy to work with another actress who actually eats cake.”

Happy Valley series 3 episode 3 airs at 9pm on Sunday, January 15, 2023 on BBC One.

