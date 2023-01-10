Happy Valley season 3 continues this weekend, and viewers will finally see Ryan meet his father, Tommy Lee Royce.

And the drama doesn’t end there, as we will also see Catherine confront Clare after THAT ending last week.

Here’s your exciting first look at the new episode of Happy Valley this Sunday (January 15)…

Ryan faces his father Tommy Lee Royce in Happy Valley episode 3 (Credit: BBC)

Happy Valley season 3: New pictures show Ryan meeting his father Tommy Lee Royce

The first two episodes of Happy Valley devastated Catherine (and us!) with the news that Ryan was going to prison to visit his birth father, Tommy Lee Royce.

Ryan was born after his mother, Becky, was raped by criminal Tommy Lee Royce.

She later took her own life and Catherine has always blamed Tommy and never wanted her grandson to have a relationship with him.

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Ryan and Tommy on screen together. They were last together in series one, when Tommy was secretly spending time with Ryan after school.

Episode 2 finally revealed it was Clare and Neil taking Ryan to see Tommy, and we’ve now got our first look at Ryan meeting his father in prison.

Fans have already theorised that Neil is somehow connected to Tommy Lee Royce, and these pictures only seem to confirm the theory even more.

We can’t wait to see how this all unfolds on Sunday!

Catherine will confront her sister Clare in the new episode! (Credit: BBC)

Happy Valley: Catherine finally confronts Clare

At the end of episode 2, Catherine finally knew who was betraying her – her own sister, Clare.

Catherine watched Clare lie to her in a cafe in Sheffield after dropping Neil and Ryan off at Tommy’s prison.

The episode ended before we really saw Catherine fully confront her sister. But it looks like it’s going to be FULL of drama.

BBC shares that episode 3 will see “Catherine confront Clare and present Ryan with an ultimatum”.

Elsewhere in Happy Valley, we’ll see the chemist Faisal and the PE teacher’s wife Joanna hatch a plan that takes an unexpected turn.

Looks like we’ll have another Sunday night on the edge of our seats to look forward to!

Happy Valley continues on Sunday January 15 with episode 3 on BBC One. Episodes are available on iPlayer after airing.

