Happy Valley season 3 continued last night (Sunday, January 8) with another tense episode, and fans are all discussing the same theory after watching episode 2.

We all want to know WHY Clare is taking Ryan to see Tommy in prison, and fans have figured out a theory on why she has.

The new episode ended without giving us much more answers to why Clare and Neil are taking Ryan to see Tommy.

But fans have plenty of theories to tide us over until next week!

Here are all the fan theories for the BBC One drama…

***WARNING: Spoilers ahead for episode 2 of Happy Valley***

Episode 2 confirmed that Clare was betraying Catherine… (Credit: BBC)

Happy Valley fans all have the same theory about Clare and Neil

Episode 2 confirmed what we all suspected – Clare and Neil have been taking Ryan to see Tommy in prison.

But we can’t figure out why! It’s heartbreaking to see Clare betray Catherine like this.

Catherine said she didn’t even know that Tommy had moved prisons. And we have no idea how Clare would know!

But Catherine decided to wait it out before confronting her sister.

Catherine did wonder if someone was forcing Clare to do this and texted her: “You would tell me, wouldn’t you, if someone was making you do something you didn’t want to?”

But Clare appeared clueless. She confirmed that she would tell Catherine if she was forced to do something.

Catherine (Sarah Lancashire) said before that she wasn’t sure about Neil, and plenty of fans are in agreement!

Is Neil (Con O’Neill) linked to Tommy Lee Royce? (Credit: BBC)

Fans think Tommy and Neil are linked…

And now, Happy Valley fans all have the same theory: Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) and Clare’s partner Neil must be linked.

It makes sense that Neil would put Clare under pressure to take Ryan to see Tommy.

So are Neil and Tommy linked?

One fan tweeted: “Neil met Clare in season 2.. when Tommy was in prison.

“What if it’s all a set-up (his relationship with Clare) and Neil’s an ex-con after all?”

Another added: “Maybe Neil is Tommy’s Dad?” Now, that would be juicy!

Another had the same theory, tweeting: “Theory: could Neil be Tommy Lee Royce’s dad?”

One person theorised: “Why did Neil take Ryan into the prison to see Tommy? Clare is his Auntie, she could have taken him. Is Neil connected to Tommy in some way?”

Plenty of fans also pointed out that Neil works in a newsagent in Hebden, and what was mentioned in Tommy’s burner phone text?

It was a text about a “newsagent with presents for Ryan”.

Surely that can’t be a coincidence!

One Happy Valley fan took to social media with a theory about Neil’s involvement with Tommy: “Perhaps Neil/Clare are being blackmailed or threatened by Knezevics to take stuff into prison for Tommy and Knezevic’s other crew??”

This refers to the organised crime boss Darius Knežević, who seems to be linked to the murder that Tommy is about to stand trial for.

Whether Neil and Clare are being blackmailed or Neil is choosing to take Ryan to Tommy, this fan sums it up: “Neil has got to be dodgy.

“There’s something not right about him!”

Episode 2 ended with Catherine finally confronting Clare in a cafe in Sheffield, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.

Roll on next week!

Happy Valley continues on Sunday, January 15 with episode 3 on BBC One.

