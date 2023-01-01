Happy Valley: Where is the BBC One series set and filmed?

Happy Valley returns to our screens tonight with its third and final season, but where is it set and filmed?

The harrowing series is known for its heart-breaking scenes and jaw dropping moments.

Especially the intense bridge scene in the season two finale!

But amongst all of the drama tragic storylines is some striking rural landscapes and breath-taking visuals.

Here is exactly where the show is set and filmed.

Sarah Lancashire playing Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley (Credit: BBC One)

Where is Happy Valley set?

Happy Valley is set in the Calder Valley, which can be found in West Yorkshire.

The show’s creator, Sally Wainwright, spent most of her younger life in northern England as she was born in Huddersfield and raised in Sowerby Bridge in Calderdale.

Which explains the show’s setting!

When the series was first announced in 2013, Sarah Lancashire, who plays Catherine Cawood, said that she was happy to be filming in the rural area.

She told Radio Times: “It’s an emotional, complex, challenging role. I’m terrified, exhausted and freezing cold but I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Sally Wainwright also added: “I’m pleased that we’re filming Happy Valley right in the heart of Calderdale in West Yorkshire. It’s going to be hard work, but on screen it will look stunning.”

Where was the show filmed?

The first two seasons of Happy Valley were filmed right where the show was set, in the Calder Valley.

The majority of the scenes of the gripping and gritty drama were shot in Sowerby Bridge, especially around Tuel Lane, which is a steep thoroughfare from the top of the valley to the town below.

One of the locals living at the top of Tuel Lane, told Examiner Live what it’s like living in the ‘real’ Happy Valley.

He said: “It’s a good place to live – nice community, good amenities. It’s a two-minute walk into the countryside and you’ve got everything you need in Sowerby Bridge and trains to Leeds.”

Further scenes were also shot in Hebden Bridge, Huddersfield, Meltham and Keighley.

And for those wondering where Catherine Cawood’s iconic house is filmed, it was shot in a backstreet in Hebden Bridge.

One local living on the street said: “It’s nice – there’s loads of stuff going on.

“You’re sort of in the countryside, but you can get on the train and be in Leeds in Manchester.

“We’ve watched both series and they’re pretty good.”

James Norton playing Tommy Lee Royce in Happy Valley (Credit: BBC One)

Where was Happy Valley filmed for season 3?

Filming for the third and final season started in January last year and it looks like it will be taking place in the same area in West Yorkshire.

The cast and crew were spotted in Boothtown in Halifax, as well as Hebden Bridge.

Scenes have also reportedly been filmed at Harveys department store in Halifax, a former Sowerby Bridge Police Station and Park Wood Crematorium in Elland.

Happy Valley season 3 begins on BBC One on January 1 at 9pm.

Are you looking forward to Happy Valley season 3? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.