Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright has written and filmed 4 endings

The Happy Valley ending is going to be anyone’s guess – as barely anyone is privy to how it plays out.

Creator Sally Wainwright has written and filmed four different endings!

And even the cast don’t know which one she has chosen for the finale, which airs on BBC One on Sunday, February 5.

The Happy Valley ending is a mystery to cast member Amit Shah (Credit: BBC One)

Happy Valley up in the air

Speaking about his killer pharmacist character Faisal, Amit Shah told BBC Sound’s BBC’s Obsessed With Happy Valley podcast: “I still don’t know how it still all ends up for him because we filmed the final scenes in various different ways.

“Sally was actually directing those and so it’s quite open and we did different options. So I’m not entirely sure how he is going to end up.”

Family man Faisal’s life has spiralled since his introduction in season 3 with him killing prescription pills addict Joanna – and Amit is full of praise for how Sally works.

Joanna Hepworth’s final journey in Happy Valley is not a pleasant one (Credit: BBC One)

He added: “The beauty of Sally’s writing is she doesn’t really create goodies and baddies. They’re all flawed in their own beautiful way.

“When you’re approaching a character like this you’re not looking to play him as a stereotype.

“You’re just looking for the human qualities and the reasons for why he chooses his actions. And why he makes those certain choices.

“You have to put stuff aside a little bit and yeah he’s done something wrong or he has a flaw. But why is that and how do I make that real and human?

“That was my approach, that was why I didn’t treat him as a baddy as such.”

Viewers are eagerly awaiting episode 5 this Sunday, to find out if Joanna’s bully husband Rob Hepworth will tell police he has discovered her stuffed into a suitcase in their garage.

Faisal has entangled himself with local drug kingpins the Knezevics, who also helped baddy Tommy Lee Royce escape from his court hearing in episode 4.

Happy Valley finale fan theories

Fans of the show are sharing all kinds of theories on how Happy Valley will end for good next month.

Some are predicting that Alison will kill Tommy – she has of course become pally with Catherine since her release from prison.

Happy Valley viewers are convinced Tommy is coming for Catherine (Credit: BBC)

Others are fearing that Catherine will die and the £2000 from her colleagues for her retirement will actually be used for her funeral!

All will be revealed for everyone – cast included! – in a couple of weeks.

