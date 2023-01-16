Happy Valley series 3 fans can’t stop talking about “creepy” PE teacher Rob Hepworth after the weird conversation he had with Ryan in episode three last night (January 15).

When Rob overheard Ryan’s friend worrying about his living situation, he pulled Ryan aside for a chat.

But after fighting with him earlier in the series, and the abusive way he treats his wife, the scene left viewers feeling creeped out.

Will Rob Hepworth groom Ryan in Happy Valley?

Here’s what we know…

Ryan and Rob had a conversation in episode 3 but it creeped viewers out (Credit: BBC)

Happy Valley series 3: Fans worried Rob will groom Ryan

In episode 3, Rob Hepworth pulled Ryan aside after overhearing that Catherine kicked him out for visiting Tommy Lee Royce.

Up until that point, Ryan has not gotten along with his PE teacher and football coach, and the pair have argued many times.

But Rob Hepworth (Mark Stanley) took a sudden turn and asked Ryan if he asked if he wanted to talk to someone.

But for most fans, it wasn’t a nice moment between teacher and student but really pretty creepy.

After watching the scene, fans immediately took to Twitter to discuss it.

One fan tweeted: “I’m getting seriously weird vibes from the PE teacher…where is this going?”

Fans can’t seem to work out whether Rob is connected to Tommy, or if he’s just creepy.

Another fan shared their theory: “What is the story with that PE teacher? Groomer or related to his dad? #happyvalley.”

Another viewer agreed: “Is it just a control thing with the PE teacher or is he a pervert too? #HapyValley.”

A third fan of the BBC One show said: “Is PE teacher Rob Hepworth a paedo? Or does he just have a hero complex? That convo with Ryan was all kinds of icky.”

Fans are worried Rob will groom Ryan (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Happy Valley series 3 viewers make the same complaint after episode three

Happy Valley viewers worried about ‘vulnerable’ Ryan

Happy Valley viewers are worried that if the PE teacher is planning on grooming someone, he has the perfect target in Ryan, who is vulnerable and stuck between his grandmother and father.

One fan shared their worries: “Ryan (Rhys Connah) is the perfect vulnerable target for PE teacher…this is not going well.”



Another fan placed their bet: “The police will find child porn in the PE teacher’s garage after they realise he is grooming Ryan.”

A second viewer agreed: “Anyone else think the PE teacher is giving groomer energy? #HappyValley.”

Ryan is the perfect vulnerable target for PE teacher…this is not going well.

Whether Rob is connected to Tommy, or does have plans to groom Ryan, it’s clear that something is not right about him.

At the end of episode 3, we saw everything between Rob’s wife and chemist Faisal hit a breaking point as he drugged Joanna.

Rob isn’t going to respond well if he finds his wife in that state.

Looks like a lot of drama is ahead in episode 4…

Happy Valley continues on Sunday, January 22 with episode 4 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

