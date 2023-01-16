Happy Valley series 3 viewers make the same complaint after episode three

Happy Valley series 3 episode 3 aired last night, and viewers had the same complaint to make about the hit BBC series.

Fans of the show are loving the series, but they’re not happy with the length of the episodes!

Episode 3 of Happy Valley season 3 episode last night (Credit: BBC)

Happy Valley series 3 continues

Last night (Sunday, January 12) saw the third episode of Happy Valley series 3 air.

It was an episode full of talking points – as well as two beautiful performances from Sarah Lancashire and Siobhan Finneran.

During the episode, Catherine was tormented by visions of her dead daughter, Becky.

She also confronted her sister, Clare, and presented her grandson, Ryan, with an ultimatum.

We also discovered that there are aliens in Halifax…

Viewers are absolutely loving Happy Valley, but they all have a similar complaint to make…

Viewers had a similar complaint to make (Credit: BBC)

Happy Valley series 3 viewers make same complaint

Fans of the show took to social media last night to complain about one thing – that episodes aren’t long enough.

Despite episodes being around an hour long each, fans want even more!

“Another brilliant episode tonight only problem… the hour goes too quickly,” one Happy Valley fan and ED! reader wrote on Facebook.

“Best show on telly!!” another wrote. “An hour isn’t enough for me.”

“Omg how quick did that hour go? Missing it already,” a third said.

“Brilliant!! Best drama ever. Fantastic acting by Sarah Lancaster!!! But it goes too quick,” another commented.

Fans were full of praise for the acting last night (Credit: BBC)

What else have viewers been saying?

Elsewhere, viewers were full of praise for the show’s two main stars, Sarah Lancashire and Siobhan Finneran.

They particularly praised their acting in the scene where Catherine confronts Clare.

“Tonight’s episode had me on the edge of my seat. Sarah Lancashire surely must be up for the best actress award. Fantastic programme,” one viewer tweeted.

“Sarah Lancashire makes acting look so easy… she is the best actress in this country by a million miles. That cafe scene with Siobhan was something else,” another wrote.

“Exquiste acting…you could feel the pain oozing from Sarah. Powerful stuff…just give her ALL the awards NOW!!!”

“If Sally, Sarah and Siobhan don’t clean up every award going there is something very wrong! The script, the acting – everything is off the scale outstanding,” a third gushed.

Happy Valley series 3 continues on Sunday, January 22 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

