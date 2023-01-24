Happy Valley episode 5 FIRST LOOK: 23 stomach-churning pictures as Tommy Lee Royce heads home

Happy Valley episode 5 can’t come soon enough for the millions of fans addicted to the acclaimed BBC One series.

It’s the penultimate episode this coming Sunday (January 29) and it will pick up from Tommy Lee Royce’s escape from court at the end of episode 4.

Obviously the show is remaining very tight-lipped on what will happen next – although writer Sally Wainwright has revealed there will be a Catherine Vs Tommy showdown before the series ends forever.

Read more: Happy Valley filming locations

There are, however, 23 pictures for Happy Valley episode 5 that give us a taste of what’s to come.

Looking at them, we’re equal parts excited and terrified about Tommy’s – and Catherine’s – next moves!

Happy Valley episode 5 in pictures

1. Catherine doesn’t look very happy about what she’s hearing on the phone – is this the moment she learns Tommy Lee Royce has escaped?

2. And is Richard the one who breaks the news about the escaped convict to his ex-wife? Ryan knows he is going to be so deep in the proverbial with his gran for attending the court hearing.

3. The face of a woman who doesn’t like what she’s being told – quite possibly Supt. Andy Shepherd warning her to stay well clear of their pursuit of Tommy.

4. It looks as though the murder of Joanna (Mollie Winnard) has been uncovered and Catherine is involved in the investigation – she knew the victim was vulnerable and will doubtless be dogged in pursuing this culprit.

5. Is Matija back in his bosses’ good books after successfully facilitating Tommy Lee Royce’s escape? It appears he’s being given further instructions – but who’s in danger?

6. Tommy – played by James Norton – looks as though he has murder in mind as he slugs down whisky and contemplates his next move.

7. Sheepish expressions on Clare and Neil’s faces, apparently aware of Tommy Lee Royce’s escape – doubtless stewing on the part they’ve played in it.

Catherine Cawood confronts her family

8. Clare braves a conversation with Catherine, whose eyes suggest the red mist had descended – but is she also scared for her family’s safety?

9. Ryan appears to be home and ready to face the music – but is he happy his dad is a free man?

10. Catherine has never looked more broken, but how much is this down to her family’s ongoing betrayal as much as Tommy Lee Royce being on the run?

11. Daniel appears to look on at his mum, frightened of what she will do next – and what’s to come.

Read more: Superb Susan fan theory after Happy Valley episode 4

12. Ryan is confronted by Catherine; he looks ashamed and she looks bewildered. It’s time for him to pick a side, but where will his loyalty lie?

13. Meanwhile Tommy Lee Royce appears to have cycled home from Leeds as he surveys familiar landscape.

14. The psychopath breathes in his freedom – but what is he plotting next?

15. Ryan looks like he has the weight of the world on his young shoulders as he processes what has happened – and the possible repercussions.

16. Is this the moment Ann discovers her attacker Tommy Lee Royce is a free man?

17. Ann has been spooked recently with talk of Tommy again, but will she now want to play a part in bringing him back to justice?

18. Elsewhere Faisal has to face himself as the killer he has become – how long can he evade suspicion from the police?

19. Has Faisal’s family already started to suspect something is amiss through his jumpy behaviour?

Tommy Lee Royce in hiding – what’s next?

20. Tommy Lee Royce appears to have found refuge.

21. The old man with Tommy has an eastern European name – Surroje. Is he working for the Knezevic clan?

22. Tommy appears happy to settle right under the police’s noses for a while.

23. For now he drinks beer, but what is Tommy Lee Royce’s next move? Is he coming for Catherine? Does he want to collect Ryan and head to Spain?

Tune into Happy Valley episode 5 on Sunday, January 29 to find out!

Read more: Everything else Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright has written

How do you think Happy Valley will end? Share your theories on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix