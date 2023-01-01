Who wrote Happy Valley? What else has Sally Wainwright written?

It’s been a long wait for season 3 of Happy Valley, but the show’s writer, Sally Wainwright, has pulled off another masterpiece.

What else has Sally written?

Here’s what we know.

Who wrote Happy Valley?

Sally Wainwright wrote the BBC One crime drama Happy Valley.

After the BBC announced the news for Happy Valley season 3, Sally shared that she’s excited for the return of the popular TV series.

She even called the third season the “best season yet”!

She said: “I’m delighted to find myself back in the world of Catherine Cawood for the final instalment of the Happy Valley trilogy. It’s been wonderful to see the lasting impact this series has had on audiences all over the world.

“I’m thrilled that Sarah, James and Siobhan are back on board for what I hope will be the best season yet, and thrilled once again to be working with the wonderful team at Lookout Point, the BBC and our new colleagues at AMC.”

Sally also revealed more about the plot for season 3 in an interview with Radio Times.

She revealed that the new season will follow Ryan as he ‘tries to make sense of his past’.

She said: “Well, he’s someone who’s trying to make sense of his past and find out the truth about his past.

“And, you know, it’s so complex. And it’s so complex for the adults in his life to try and explain things to him without being too distressing for him.”

Happy Valley will return for their third and final series very soon (Credit: BBC)

Who is Happy Valley writer Sally Wainwright?

Sally Wainwright is an OBE English television writer, producer and director from Yorkshire.

Sally started writing when she was very young, from the time she was nine years old and wanted to write for Coronation Street.

Early in her career, Sally wrote an original play called Hanging On while working as a bus driver.

At 24 years old, Sally left her driving job and became a scriptwriter on the long-running radio serial drama The Archers.

After that, she achieved her dream and started writing for Coronation Street in the 1990s.

In 2000, she then created her first original drama series At Home with the Braithwaites.

The series followed the story about a woman who secretly won the lottery and it went on to be nominated for multiple awards.

In 2006, Sally Wainwright drew on her own experiences and wrote the series Jane Hall which followed the life of a female bus driver in London.

Sally Wainwright also wrote Gentleman Jack (Credit: BBC)

What else has Happy Valley writer Sally Wainwright written?

Sally Wainwright is well known for her creation of the ITV drama series Scott & Bailey.

Scott & Bailey was a British police procedural series that revolved around the personal and professional lives of Detectives Janet Scott and Rachel Bailey.

The series starred many well-known names including Suranne Jones, Lesley Sharp, Nicholas Gleaves and Danny Miller.

She also wrote the British comedy drama series Last Tango in Halifax, which Sally loosely adapted from the story of her mother’s second marriage.

The series followed Celia and Alan, who were played by Anne Reid and Derek Jacobi.

Celia and Alan were childhood sweethearts who were widowed in their seventies.

But when their grandsons add their details to a social networking site, they find each other and rekindle their love.

In 2019, Sally then went on to write the hit series Gentleman Jack.

Gentleman Jack stars Suranne Jones and is based on the code-encrypted, collected diaries of Anne Lister.

Anne Lister was a landowner and industrialist who had secret relationships with women.

Sally even won the Royal Television Society’s Writer of the Year Award for the 2009 mini-series Unforgiven.

Unforgiven was a three-part drama series that followed Ruth Slater who just got released prison, after serving 15 years for the murder of two policemen.

The series starred many famous celebrities including Suranne Jones, Siobhan Finneran and John Axon.

Sally said that her strong yet flawed female characters are ‘almost real’ to her.

Read more: Happy Valley star Charlie Murphy gives exciting update about the third and final series

Happy Valley will return for season three on BBC One very soon.

Are you looking forward to Happy Valley season 3? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.