Beyond Paradise on BBC One: Who is in the cast of Death in Paradise spin-off?

Beyond Paradise has finally arrived – squeal! – with Kris Marshall back as DI Humphrey Goodman heading a truly fantastic cast.

It’s every Death in Paradise fan’s dream to have a spin-off and here it is at last!

This new series relocates Humphrey to Devon.

The spin-off sees him and fiancée Martha Lloyd take on a new adventure in Shipton Abbott, Martha’s hometown, near the beautiful Devonshire coast.

And here’s everything you need to know about the brilliant cast of Beyond Paradise.

Good by name and good by nature: Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman in Beyond Paradise (Ccredit: Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie)

Beyond Paradise cast: Kris Marshall plays DI Humphrey Goodman

Kris Marshall leads the cast of Beyond Paradise as DI Humphrey Goodman.

Of course, Death in Paradise viewers know that the character first appeared in Saint Marie in 2014.

He left the island in 2017, after finding love and returning to the UK.

And that’s where this spin-off comes in!

Actor Kris Marshall, 49, is known for his more comedic roles across TV and film.

TV viewers will know him for his role as Nick Harper in popular sitcom My Family.

He’s also known for portraying Dudley Sutton in Funland, DS Luke Stone in Murder City, Ethan in Traffic Light, and Dave in Citizen Khan.

More recently, he portrayed Tom Parker in the period drama Sanditon.

His most famous film role must surely be that of Colin Frissell in the 2003 hit film Love Actually.

Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd and Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman in Beyond Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie)

Sally Bretton is Martha Lloyd

Actress Sally Bretton returns as Humphrey’s fiancée Martha Lloyd.

The character first came to live in Death in Paradise when she arrives in Saint Marie in 2016.

She appeared in five episodes until 2017, when she whisked DI Humphrey Goodman away to the UK.

Actress Sally is also known for her comedic roles.

She’s done comedy sketches with Harry Enfield, and Armstrong and Miller.

Sally, 42, starred as Donna in The Office, before bagging a role as Lisa in the ill-fated soap Night & Day.

She went on to play Cat Durnford in Absolute Power, Mary Hathaway in Blessed, and Kim Alabaster in Green Wing.

Of course, her most famous role is arguably that of long-suffering Lucy in Not Going Out, opposite Lee Mack.

Former soap star Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams in Beyond Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Todd Anthony)

Beyond Paradise cast: Zahra Ahmadi stars as Esther Williams

Former EastEnders star Zahra Ahmadi plays DS Esther Williams.

Actress Zahra, 41, is best known for her role as the original Shabnam Masood in the BBC One soap.

She first entered Walford in July 2007 and left in 2008.

Shabnam left Walford to find her roots in Pakistan.

The character returned in 2014, played by actress Rakhee Thakrar.

Zahra also played Sabia in Britz, and later appeared in the 2010 film Tamara Drewe.

In 2013, she appeared in a small role in the Doctor Who episode Nightmare in Silver.

She portrayed Gita in the 2014 feature-length Christmas special of Black Mirror.

From 2013 to 2017, Zahra played Sinem in all three series of the BBC Two sitcom Count Arthur Strong.

She went on to portray DS Mari-Luz Garcia in ITV series Innocent in 2018.

Zahra has also starred in The Thick of It, Babylon, Berlin Station, Bliss and Death in Paradise.

Most recently, the actress played journalist Sadie in Marcella, Samie in The Beast Must Die, Shazia Riaz in The Bay, and Parul in Riches.

Barbara Flynn is Anne Lloyd in Beyond Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie)

Barbara Flynn is Anne Lloyd

The Durrells actress Barbara Flynn also features as Martha’s mum Anne Lloyd.

Barbara, 74, played Aunt Hermione in the popular ITV1 series opposite Keeley Hawes.

She recently played Councillor Bone, Kate’s snobby rival in Kate & Koji.

But she started her TV acting career in the TV series A Family at War in 1970!

She went on to play the Milk Woman in Open All Hours in the 1980s.

Barbara also portrayed Jill Swinburne in The Beiderbecke Affair, The Beiderbecke Tapes and The Beiderbecke Connection.

The actress has popped up in dozens of TV roles, including Inspector Morse, The Barchester Chronicles, Boon and Maigret.

Cracker fans will remember her as Judith Fitzgerald, and she was Dee Chandler Tate in Chandler & Co.

She starred as Emily Forsyte in The Forsyte Saga, and Mrs Mason in Hornblower.

Other roles include Mrs Jamieson in Cranford, as well as parts in Midsomer Murders, The Borgias, and Killing Eve.

Beyond Paradise cast: Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie)

Beyond Paradise cast: Felicity Montagu stars as Margo Martins

Alan Partridge fans will know actress Felicity Montagu very well as the long-suffering Lynn Benfield.

She portrays office support Margo Martins in Beyond Paradise.

The actress, 62, took part in the 2020 edition of Celebrity MasterChef.

She’s been on our TV screens ever since 1985, when she first appeared alongside Victoria Wood in a series of sketches.

Felicity is known for playing Griselda in Ffizz, Nicole Dissard in Wish Me Luck, and Dr Kate Russell in Health and Efficiency.

Other memorable roles include Sue Forks in the outstanding Julia Davis comedy Nighty Night, Barbara DuPrez in Suburban Shootout, and Caroline Bosman in Doc Martin.

Children will know her as Miss Adolf in Hank Zipzer.

Film fans will recognise Felicity as Perpetua in Bridget Jones’ Diary.

Most recently, Felicity has starred in The Train, Hullraisers, Sister Boniface Mysteries, Landscapers, and Brassic.

Dylan Llewellyn portrays DC Kelby Hartford in Beyond Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie)

Dylan Llewellyn portrays DC Kelby Hartford

Derry Girls actor Dylan Llewellyn stars as PC Kelby Hartford.

He is best known for playing James Maguire in the Irish comedy which came to an end last year.

Surrey-born Dylan, 30, played the role from 2018 to 2022, appearing in all three series.

His first significant TV role was in 2010 when he popped up in The Bill as Adam Wilcock.

He played Martin ‘Jono’ Johnson in Hollyoaks for one year, before moving on to play Seb Channing in Holby City.

Dylan has also portrayed Joe Connolly in Dodo, Jack in Big Boys, and Wally Nightingale in Pistol.

Films include A Grand Romantic Gesture, Reavey Brothers, Down Dog, and Frequencies.

Jamie Bamber as Archie Hughes in Beyond Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie)

Jamie Bamber stars as Archie Hughes in Beyond Paradise

Actor Jamie Bamber portrays Archie Hughes in the cast of Beyond Paradise.

Jamie, 49, is perhaps best known for his role as Captain Lee ‘Apollo’ Adama in Battlestar Galactica, or Matt Devlin in Law & Order UK.

He’s also famous for his roles as Dr Matt Kendal in Peak Practice, Dr Tyler Wilson in Monday Mornings, Kev Allison in The Smoke, and Lt Dotsy Doheny in Ultimate Force.

From 2016 to 2018, he played DI Tim Williamson in Marcella, before winning a role as Col Alexander Coltrane in Strike Back.

He also had a supporting role as 2nd Lt Jack Foley in the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers, and as Lieutenant Archie Kennedy in the Hornblower series.

More recently, he played Sam Wright in the ITV drama Innocent opposite Katherine Kelly, and dodgy DCI Martyn Hunter in the cast of DI Ray on ITV.

Montserrat Lombard plays Gwen Tyler in Beyond Paradise episode 1 (Credit: Red Planet Pictures)

Beyond Paradise cast: Montserrat Lombard plays Gwen Tyler in episode 1

Actress Montserrat Lombard guest stars as Gwen Tyler in episode 1 of Beyond Paradise.

Montserrat, 40, is perhaps best known for playing Sharon ‘Shaz’ Granger in the BBC drama series Ashes to Ashes.

She’s also played Nikki in Roman’s Empire, Lavya in Hyperdrive, Selena in Raw.

Love Soup viewers will know her best for playing Milly Russell in the comedy.

More recently, she’s portrayed Ashleigh Fiore in The Man Who Fell to Earth, Emilia in Upstart Crow, and Bea in Inside No 9.

She’s also starred in numerous films, including Rare Beasts, Bliss!, Tower Block, and St Trinian’s 2: The Legend of Fritton’s Gold.

Samantha Spiro stars as Yvonne Wiley in episode 1 of Beyond Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures)

Samantha Spiro stars as Yvonne Wiley in episode 1

Actress Samantha Spiro, 54, guest stars as Yvonne Wiley in the first episode of Beyond Paradise series 1.

Of course, she’s known for her emotional performance as Barbara Windsor in BBC One’s Babs in 2017.

She’s been acting since 1994, when she appeared as Cherie in The Bill.

Since then, she’s probably best known for her performances as Ruth in Cold Feet, DI Vivien Friend in M.I.T.: Murder Investigation Team, and Auntie Liz in Grandma’s House.

Over the years, she’s popped up in Doc Martin, Doctor Who, London Spy, Tracey Breaks the News, Plebs, and Call the Midwife.

Most recently, Samantha has played Liza Epstein in Ridley Road, Bertha in The Larkins, Joy Massey in Ragdoll, and ‘Bigoted Woman’ in Not Going Out.

She also played Maureen Groff in Sex Education from 2019 to 2021.

This year, she popped up as Belinda Rayford in the cast of Vera series 12, episode Against the Tide.

Chris Jenks plays Josh Woods in Beyond Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie)

Beyond Paradise cast: Chris Jenks plays Josh Woods in episode 1

Actor Chris Jenks plays Josh Woods in episode 1 of Beyond Paradise.

Chris is a relatively newcomer compared to some of his co-stars.

He first appeared on our TV screens in 2016, when he appeared in the short film Terminal.

He went on to appear in one episode of Doctors, before landing the role of Jamie in The Athena between 2018 and 2019.

Chris played Archibald Cosmos in Miracle Workers, and DC Jason Murray in the recently recommissioned cop drama Karen Pirie.

But he’s definitely best known as Steve Morley in Sex Education, a role he played from 2019 to 2021.

Yasmine Akram as Carol Meadows in Beyond Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie)

Beyond Paradise cast: Yasmine Akram portrays Carol Meadows in episode 1

Actress Yasmine Akram portrays Carol Meadows in episode 1 of Beyond Paradise.

Yasmine, 41, is currently the star of Apple+ hit Bad Sisters.

She plays Nora Garvey in the 2022 series, which also stars Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, and Sarah Greene.

The actress and writer is also known for playing Helen in There She Goes, Ashley in Flack, and Hannah in Avenue 5.

Fans of Romesh Ranganathan’s comedy The Reluctant Landlord will recognise Yasmine for her role of Julie.

She’s also played Eimear Day in thriller Gold Digger, Samara in Women on the Verge, Audrey Ballard in Humans.

Other notable roles include Jonesy in Lovesick, Yasmine in Outsiders, Janine Donlevy in Sherlock, Kelly in Unforgotten, and Lara in Undercover.

Davood Ghadami as Ben Tyler in Beyond Paradise episode 1 (Credit: Red Planet Pictures)

Davood Ghadami is Ben Tyler in episode 1 of Beyond Paradise

Actor Davood Ghadami, 40, guest stars as Ben Tyler in the first ever episode of Beyond Paradise on BBC One.

He’s known for his stint on Strictly in 2017, when he was paired with Ukrainian pro dancer Nadiya Bychkova in her first series.

EastEnders fans know him best as Kush Kazemi, a role he played from 2014 to 2021.

He went on to play Eli Ebrahimi in the long running BBC medical drama Holby City from 2021 until the show’s conclusion in 2022.

Other notable roles include Duncan Clark in Taggart, Aran Chandar in Doctors, and Nitin Shamsie in The Chelsea Detective.

Beyond Paradise cast: Peter de Jersey portrays Patrick Wiley in episode 1 (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie)

Beyond Paradise cast: Peter de Jersey portrays Patrick Wiley in episode 1

Actor Peter de Jersey, 57, guest stars in the first ever episode of Beyond Paradise on BBC One.

He plays Patrick Wiley in the hour-long episode.

Peter is perhaps best known for his long-time recurring role as Jerome Taylor in The Bill, or Steve Waring in Holby City.C

He’s been acting since 1995, and has popped up in dozens of TV shows – including Coronation Street, Atlantis, Doctor Foster, and Lewis.

He played SOCO Brian Young in Broadchurch, and Kristian Schaefer in Warrior Nun.

Who else stars in the cast of Beyond Paradise episode 1?

Spoken actor Jade Willis plays a fireman, and The Crown’s Eva Feiler plays Nurse Lucy.

Nina Singh, who played Tash in The Lazarus Project, stars as Sarah Dodds.

Dan Mersh, aka Tom in Back, portrays Peter Meadows.

Damned star David Reed is Sam in the cast of Beyond Paradise episode 1, alongside actress Anne Lester who plays Nan.

Ruth Madoc will guest star as Rosie Colbert (Credit: BBC)

What guest stars are there in Beyond Paradise series 1?

Subsequent episodes of Beyond Paradise promise some amazing guest names.

Unforgotten‘s Michelle Bonnard will play Susie Griffin in an upcoming episode of Beyond Paradise.

Ridley Road’s Hannah Traylen will star as Hayley Collins, while Hotel Portofino’s Lily Frazer takes on the role of Kate Nolan.

Holby City fave Jaye Jacobs – aka Donna Jackson – will play Laura Colbert, and Finding Joy’s Kerry Howard will join the cast as Cleo Davenport.

House of the Dragon actor Edward Rowe will play Matthew Colbert, and The Long Call’s Alan Williams will play Derek.

Meanwhile, Phil Daniels pops up as Marvellous Harris, and Ruth Madoc appears in her last role before her sad death.

Episode three sees W1A actor Rufus Jones portray Terence Witham, opposite former EastEnders star Annette Badland as Isla Jay.

The A Word star Pooky Quesnel also appears in the same episode as Louise Fitzalan.

Beyond Paradise starts on BBC One on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8pm.

