Who's been eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef so far and which contestants remain?

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 will be crowning its winner next week.
But who's been eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef 2020 so far and which contestants remain?
Here's everything you need to know about this year's line-up – including who's on the show tonight (July 22)..
Who has been eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef so far?
The 2020 series has been a tough one.
But Gregg and John have been sending three celebs home each week.
Read more: Gregg Wallace shows off his incredible four-stone weight loss
Here's who's been eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef so far...
Jeff Brazier
Who? TV and radio presenter
Age? 41
When? Heat 3 (From July 15)
Lady Leshurr
Who? Musician
Age? 30
When? Heat 3 (From July 15)
Felicity Montagu
Who? I'm Alan Partridge actress
Age? 59
When? Heat 3 (From July 15)
Baga Chipz
Who? RuPaul UK finalist and drag artist
Age? 30
When? Heat 2 (From July 8)
Karen Gibson
Who? Conductor for the Kingdom Choir (who performed at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding)
Age? 56
When? Heat 2 (From July 8)
Dom Littlewood
Who? Comedian and TV presenter
When? Heat 2 (From July 8)
Myles Stephenson
Who? Member of Rak-Su and X Factor winner
Age? 28
When? Heat 1 (From July 1)
John Barnes MBE
Who? Football pundit and former England player
Age? 56
When? Heat 1 (From July 1)
Shyko Amos
Who? Death in Paradise actress
When? Heat 1 (From July 1)
Who are the Celebrity MasterChef semi-finalists?
Another heat remains so this isn't the complete list.
But here's your Celebrity MasterChef 2020 winners so far, each to follow in the footsteps of last year's winner Greg Rutherford...
Thomas Skinner
Who? Apprentice star and entrepreneur
Age? 29
From? East London
Gethin Jones
Who? TV presenter
Age? 42
From? Cardiff
Sam Quek MBE
Who? Olympic gold medalist and sports presenter
Age? 31
From? Birkenhead
From? Essex
Judi Love
Who? Stand-up comedian and radio presenter
Age? 40
From? London
Phil Daniels
Who? Actor
Age? 61
From? London
Amar Latif
Who? Travel presenter
Age? 45
From? Glasgow
Who is on Celebrity MasterChef tonight?
Just one heat remains before judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode choose their semi-finalists.
Here's who's taking part tonight (July 22) ahead of next week's final (July 30)...
Pete Wicks
Who? TOWIE star
Age? 31
From? Essex
Judy Murray OBE
Who? Tennis coach and Andy Murray's mum
Age? 60
From? Bridge of Allan
Crissy Rock
Who? Comedian and Benidorm actress
Age? 61
From? Liverpool
Riyadh Khalaf
Who? Broadcaster and internet personality
Age? 28
From? Dublin
Sir Matthew Pinsent CBE
Who? Olympic gold medalist and sports presenter
Age? 49
From? Norfolk
What is the Celebrity MasterChef prize?
There isn't an official prize for Celebrity MasterChef.
As it's such an honour to be on the show, the reward is the taking part.
Given how many viewers tune into the series, it's considered a huge achievement to win.
And whoever does win always enjoys a huge career boost afterwards – much like The Great British Bake Off.
Over in the States, if you win MasterChef US, there's a prize of $250,000.
But over here, it's the taking part that counts.
Celebrity MasterChef is on BBC One, Wednesdays at 9pm.
What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.