Who's been eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef so far and which contestants remain?

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 will be crowning its winner next week.

But who's been eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef 2020 so far and which contestants remain?

Here's everything you need to know about this year's line-up – including who's on the show tonight (July 22)..

The Celebrity MasterChef final takes place next week (Credit: BBC)

Who has been eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef so far?

The 2020 series has been a tough one.

But Gregg and John have been sending three celebs home each week.

Here's who's been eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef so far...

Jeff Brazier

Fans were disappointed to see Jeff Brazier go (Credit: BBC)

Who? TV and radio presenter

Age? 41

When? Heat 3 (From July 15)

Lady Leshurr

Sadly, Lady Leshurr didn't impress the judges enough (Credit: BBC)

Who? Musician

Age? 30

When? Heat 3 (From July 15)

Felicity Montagu

Celebrity MasterChef has said goodbye to Felicity Montagu (Credit: BBC)

Who? I'm Alan Partridge actress

Age? 59

When? Heat 3 (From July 15)

Baga Chipz

Baga Chipz didn't bring the wow factor (Credit: BBC)

Who? RuPaul UK finalist and drag artist

Age? 30

When? Heat 2 (From July 8)

Karen Gibson

Unfortunately, Karen Gibson is out of the competition (Credit: BBC)

Who? Conductor for the Kingdom Choir (who performed at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding)

Age? 56

When? Heat 2 (From July 8)

Dom Littlewood

The 2020 Celebrity MasterChef line-up included Dom Littlewood (Credit: BBC)

Who? Comedian and TV presenter

When? Heat 2 (From July 8)

Myles Stephenson

Rak-Su star Myles Stephenson won the X Factor (Credit: BBC)

Who? Member of Rak-Su and X Factor winner

Age? 28

When? Heat 1 (From July 1)

John Barnes MBE

Football legend John Barnes failed to win over the judges (Credit: BBC)

Who? Football pundit and former England player

Age? 56

When? Heat 1 (From July 1)

Shyko Amos

Star Shyko Amos was the first celeb to be eliminated (Credit: BBC)

Who? Death in Paradise actress

When? Heat 1 (From July 1)

John Torode and Gregg Wallace will pick the Celebrity MasterChef 2020 winner (Credit: BBC)

Who are the Celebrity MasterChef semi-finalists?

Another heat remains so this isn't the complete list.

But here's your Celebrity MasterChef 2020 winners so far, each to follow in the footsteps of last year's winner Greg Rutherford...

Thomas Skinner

Apprentice star Thomas Skinner returns to the BBC (Credit: BBC)

Who? Apprentice star and entrepreneur

Age? 29

From? East London

Gethin Jones

Does Gethin Jones have what it takes? (Credit: BBC)

Who? TV presenter

Age? 42

From? Cardiff

Sam Quek MBE

Competitive Sam Quek is in it to win it (Credit: BBC)

Who? Olympic gold medalist and sports presenter

Age? 31

From? Birkenhead

From? Essex

Judi Love

Is your money on Judi Love to win? (Credit: BBC)

Who? Stand-up comedian and radio presenter

Age? 40

From? London

Phil Daniels

Actor Phil Daniels is a favourite to win (Credit: BBC)

Who? Actor

Age? 61

From? London

Amar Latif

Could Amar Latif be this year's winner? (Credit: BBC)

Who? Travel presenter

Age? 45

From? Glasgow

Who is on Celebrity MasterChef tonight?

Just one heat remains before judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode choose their semi-finalists.

Here's who's taking part tonight (July 22) ahead of next week's final (July 30)...

Pete Wicks

Is Pete Wicks your favourite to win? (Credit: BBC)

Who? TOWIE star

Age? 31

From? Essex

Judy Murray OBE

Judy Murray is hoping she'll win (Credit: BBC)

Who? Tennis coach and Andy Murray's mum

Age? 60

From? Bridge of Allan

Crissy Rock

Comedian Crissy Rock is excited to be taking part (Credit: BBC)

Who? Comedian and Benidorm actress

Age? 61

From? Liverpool

Riyadh Khalaf

Riyadh Khalaf will show off his skills (Credit: BBC)

Who? Broadcaster and internet personality

Age? 28

From? Dublin

Sir Matthew Pinsent CBE

Sir Matthew Pinsen is hoping to win (Credit: BBC)

Who? Olympic gold medalist and sports presenter

Age? 49

From? Norfolk

What is the Celebrity MasterChef prize?

There isn't an official prize for Celebrity MasterChef.

As it's such an honour to be on the show, the reward is the taking part.

Given how many viewers tune into the series, it's considered a huge achievement to win.

And whoever does win always enjoys a huge career boost afterwards – much like The Great British Bake Off.

Over in the States, if you win MasterChef US, there's a prize of $250,000.

But over here, it's the taking part that counts.

Celebrity MasterChef is on BBC One, Wednesdays at 9pm.

