Alexander Armstrong travels across South Korea in a new Channel 5 documentary – but how old is he and who is his wife?

The Pointless host journeys across South Korea, one of the most influential and successful countries on earth, known for its manufacturing strength and cultural exports.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming C5 show Alexander Armstrong in South Korea, and its host.

Alexander Armstrong previously travelled to Iceland for C5 (Credit: Channel 5)

Who is Alexander Armstrong and what is he famous for?

Alexander started in comedy, and is also known for his acting and presenting roles.

Comedy fans will probably know him best as one half of the comedy duo Armstrong and Miller, alongside Ben Miller.

As an actor, he appeared as the leading role in the TV series Life Begins.

Between 2000 and 2001, he starred as a misanthropic, animal-hating vet in the BBC One sitcom Beast.

He’s also starred in Hotel Babylon, Mutual Friends, Doctor Who and Reggie Perrin.

As a singer, Alexander is a bass-baritone and has released three studio albums.

He is the current host of the BBC game show Pointless, alongside his old friend Richard Osman who he’s known since he was 18.

Alexander is also a regular presenter on BBC One’s satirical Have I Got News For You.

He also voices the animated Danger Mouse, narrates Hey Duggee! and lends his voice to Mr Wolf and Captain Dog in Peppa Pig.

Alexander Armstrong wife: Is he related to royalty or Lord Armstrong?

Alexander, or Zander to his friends, is not related to the Royal family.

However, his rich family background was documented in an episode of BBC One’s Who Do You Think You Are?

In 2010, Alexander discovered that he was a descendant of William the Conqueror.

He is also distantly related to William Armstrong, founder of Cragside and whose family still own Bamburgh Castle.

Alexander Armstrong comes from a North East landowning family distantly related to The 1st Baron Armstrong.

Alexander recently hosted Have I Got News For You, but who is his wife? (Credit: BBC One)

How old is Alexander Armstrong and where was he born?

Alexander Henry Fenwick Armstrong was born on March 2 1970 in Rothbury, Northumberland.

He is currently 52 years old.

Alexander is the youngest of three children and grew up in the family home near Rothbury in Northumberland.

His father worked as a GP and his mother as a magistrate.

After graduating from Cambridge University in 1992, he moved to London with friends to pursue a career in acting and comedy.

Who is his wife?

The wife of Alexander Armstrong is Hannah Bronwen Snow.

The pair have been married since August 2003.

In July 2014, they moved to a 26-acre farm near Bledington in Oxfordshire with their four children.

The couple has four young sons – Rex (born 2007), Patrick (born 2009), Edward (born 2010), and Henry (born 2014).

Before having kids, Hannah worked as an events organiser.

She is also the sister of journalist and food blogger Esther Walker, who is married to restaurant critic Giles Coren.

Alexander Armstrong has hosted Pointless since 2009, but who is his wife? (Credit: BBC One)

What is his net worth?

The television host has built a fortune of around £3.6million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In addition to his presenting roles, he also voices numerous animations and appeared in the infamous Pimms adverts.

He’s also written books, sung albums and hosted countless TV shows.

Are Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman friends?

Alexander Armstrong has known his former Pointless sidekick ever since he was 18.

The pair met at Cambridge University.

From 1989 to 1992, Richard studied Politics and Sociology at Trinity College, where he was a contemporary of Alexander Armstrong, who read English.

When Richard announced his departure from Pointless, he said in a statement: “Pointless has been a joy from start to finish, working alongside my friend Alexander Armstrong, backed by the most wonderful team, and for the best viewers in the world.

“I will miss everyone so much, but I’m thrilled that I’ll still be presenting the celebrity shows.”

Alexander Armstrong and Sally Lindsay on set of Pointless (Credit: BBC One)

Is he still friends with Ben Miller?

Alexander Armstrong and Ben Miller formed a working relationship in 1997.

They appeared in their own sketch shows, radio programmes, and even launched their own production company named Toff Media, which is still active.

Both Alexander and Ben Miller were at Cambridge at the same time.

The pair met outside a World Party gig in Cambridge in 1990, and became firm friends.

They remain friends and, in 2018, Death in Paradise star Ben teased they were working on new material together.

How tall is Alexander Armstrong?

Alexander Armstrong is 1.81 metres tall, which is 5 foot 9 inches.

Which is not quite as tall as his former Pointless co-star Richard Osman!

Richard is a whopping 6 foot 7.

Alexander Armstrong and wife Hannah Bronwen Snow arrive at BAFTA gala (Credit; Splash)

Alexander Armstrong wife – South Korea on C5

The presenter embarks on a journey across South Korea.

The three-part travel series was due to air on Tuesday November 01 2022, but it was rescheduled due to the recent tragedy in the country.

In late October, at least 154 people died in a tragic Halloween crush in a popular nightlife district of the South Korean capital, Seoul.

Most of the victims were in their 20s and there were more women among the dead than men. Officials say there are 26 foreign nationals among the deceased.

Out of respect, Channel 5 replaced the documentary in the schedules.

Read more: Alexander Armstrong dropped two stone weight after he ‘couldn’t bear looking at himself’ on TV

Pointless airs every week night at 5.15pm on BBC One. Alexander Armstrong in South Korea will air on Channel 5 sometime in the future.

Are you a fan of Alexander Armstrong? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.