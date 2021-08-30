Alexander Armstrong dropped two stone weight after he ‘couldn’t bear looking at himself’ on TV

Pointless host Alexander Armstrong lost two stone after saying he “couldn’t bear to watch himself on TV”.

The 51-year-old star explained that he radically changed his diet to achieve the weight loss.

Alexander had to radically change his eating habits (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Pointless star Alexander Armstrong on his amazing weight loss journey

Speaking to the Daily Mail, funny man Alexander said that he decided to take action after catching a glimpse of himself on TV.

“When I started doing Pointless way back in 2009 I was a good two stone heavier, I just couldn’t bear looking at myself,” he admitted.

“It looked like I’d eaten all the pies on telly.

“So I decided I must do something about that and I changed my diet massively.”

Alexander now uses the 5:2 diet (Credit: BBC)

“Almost vegetarian”

Alexander then detailed exactly what he did to overhaul his eating habits.

He told the newspaper that he started doing the 5:2 fasting diet.

The host said that all the data shows that it’s “great for metabolism, it’s great for your cell regeneration, great for so many things”.

He revealed that he tried to skip breakfast and doesn’t eat anything after 6pm, with his go-to treats including blueberries and walnuts.

Meat became a no-go and he described himself as “almost vegetarian”.

Dr Michael Mosley helped to make the diet popular (Credit: YouTube)

What is the 5:2 diet?

Made popular by Dr Michael Mosley, the 5:2 employs an intermittent fasting method of eating.

The diet is called “5:2” because five days of the week are normal eating days, while the other two restrict calories to 500-600 per day.

This type of intermittent fasting is said to be easier to follow than a stricter full-time calorie-controlled diet, and is said to have a range of health benefits.