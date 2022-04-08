Richard Osman in suit on Pointless
Richard Osman quitting Pointless after 13 years as fans gutted

But it's not all bad news!

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Richard Osman has announced he’s leaving Pointless after 13 years on the show.

The presenter, 51, shared the news on Friday as he said co-hosting the show has been a “joy from start to finish”.

But it’s not all bad news as Richard will still be hosting Pointless Celebrities and his BBC Two show, Richard Osman’s House of Games.

Richard Osman in suit on Pointless
TV star Richard won’t be on Pointless anymore (Credit: BBC)

Richard Osman leaving Pointless

Richard will be stepping down from co-hosting the main weekday version of the show.

In a statement, Richard said: “Pointless has been a joy from start to finish, working alongside my friend Alexander Armstrong, backed by the most wonderful team, and for the best viewers in the world.

“I will miss everyone so much, but I’m thrilled that I’ll still be presenting the celebrity shows.”

Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman co-hosting Pointless
Richard co-hosted the show with Alexander Armstrong (Credit: BBC)

Richard added: “I can’t thank everyone enough for twelve amazing years.”

Meanwhile, his co-star Alexander Armstrong said: “Daytime television’s loss is international best-selling crime fiction’s gain.

“I say that like it’s a consolation – I’m going to miss the big man next to me Monday to Friday.

“But at least I still get him at weekends – and weekdays if you’re watching on Challenge.”

Pointless co-host Richard Osman speaking on This Morning
Richard’s fans are gutted by the news (Credit: ITV)

Who will replace Richard?

Alexander will remain as host of Pointless.

In episodes to air later this year, he’ll be joined by a rotation of celebrity guest presenters, it’s been confirmed.

On Friday, Richard shared the news of him leaving Pointless on Twitter.

He said: “SOME NEWS! After 13 wonderful years I’m leaving daytime Pointless, to concentrate on writing.

“Will still be doing the celebrity shows and ‘HouseOfGames’.

“It has been the GREATEST pleasure and I can’t wait to start watching as a viewer. Thank you to everyone!”

He added in another tweet: “Will miss the whole team, especially the incomparable @XanderArmstrong.

“Thank you to everyone who watches, it really has been a dream, and I know the show will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Fans shared their thoughts on the news as one said: “Good luck with it all and all the best!!

“On a selfish note – definitely won’t be the same and hard to see it being as good in all honesty.”

Another added: “Oh no, it won’t be the same without you!”

A third wrote: “Oh no! Big loss for the show but all the best with the writing.”

