Vera series 12 Against the Tide: All the famous faces who guest star, including a Holby fave!

Vera series 12 starts this week with episode 1 Against the Tide, and it welcomes some very recognisable guests stars to its cast.

Including Holby City favourite Patricia Potter, and soap star Paul Bown!

Sadly, series 12, episode 1 (Sunday, January 29, 2023) also says goodbye to long-standing cast member Paul Kaye.

He’s played pathologist Malcolm since 2019.

Here’s a rundown of who stars in Vera series 12 episode 1 Against the Tide cast.

Vera series 12 Against the Tide: Brenda Blethyn as Vera and Paul Kaye as Malcolm (Credit: ITV1)

Vera series 12 episode 1 Against the Tide preview

Series 12 kicks off with episode 1, entitled Against the Tide.

In this two-hour episode, DCI Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) is called to a lighthouse where a body has been discovered lashed to a sailing boat.

Vera soon discovers that the body is local council enforcement officer and experienced amateur sailor Frank Channing.

Frank was a family man, with strong friendships, who was well respected at work.

However, it’s not long before Vera discovers evidence suggesting foul play…

Paul Bown, seen here in Death in Paradise, guest stars in Vera (Credit: BBC One)

Paul Bown plays Glynn Allen in Vera’s Against the Tide

Coronation Street fans will recognise Paul Bown, who guest stars as Glynn Allen in Vera series 12, episode 1.

Paul, 65, portrayed Roy Cropper’s long-lost brother Richard Lucas in an emotional Corrie storyline in 2019.

Soap fans saw Roy discover that he had a secret younger half-brother called Richard Lucas, the product of an affair his late mum Sylvia had decades ago.

Sadly, Roy’s estranged brother Richard died of pulmonary fibrosis.

Of course Richard’s daughter Nina is still in the show.

Jobbing actor Paul is probably still best known as fresh-faced romantic Malcolm in Watching.

The popular ITV sitcom ran from 1987 to 1993.

He also appeared in an episode of ITV’s true life drama serial A Confession, playing a former cellmate of serial killer Christopher Halliwell.

Over the years, Paul’s also starred in Holby City, Doctors, Endeavour, New Tricks, Father Brown, Casualty and The Bill.

More recently, the Staffordshire-born actor has played Jacob Astley in Belgravia, and Michael Connors in Bancroft.

Last year, Paul popped up in Death in Paradise, and in The Walk-In.

Samantha Spiro, seen here in Not Going Out, joins the cast of Vera (Credit: BBC One)

Vera series 12 Against the Tide cast: Samantha Spiro stars as Belinda Rayford

Actress Samantha Spiro, 54, guest stars as Belinda Rayford in the first episode of Vera series 12.

Of course, she’s known for her emotional performance as Barbara Windsor in BBC One’s Babs in 2017.

She’s been acting since 1994, when she appeared as Cherie in The Bill.

Since then, she’s probably best known for her performances as Ruth in Cold Feet, DI Vivien Friend in M.I.T.: Murder Investigation Team, and Auntie Liz in Grandma’s House.

Over the years, she’s popped up in Doc Martin, Doctor Who, London Spy, Tracey Breaks the News, Plebs, and Call the Midwife.

Most recently, Samantha has played Liza Epstein in Ridley Road, Bertha in The Larkins, Joy Massey in Ragdoll, and ‘ Bigoted Woman’ in Not Going Out.

She also played Maureen Groff in Sex Education from 2019 to 2021.

Robert Wilfort, seen here as Mark in Sex Education, joins the cast of Vera (Credit: Netflix)

Vera series 12 Against the Tide cast: Robert Wilfort portrays Cal Wallace

Actor Robert Wilfort, 45, portrays Cal Wallace in Vera series 12 episode 1.

He’s been on our screens for more than two decades, but Gavin & Stacey fans will know him best as Jason West.

Over the years, Robert has played PC Harriet in Grass, Tom in Skins, and Rick in Ashes to Ashes.

He portrayed George Cavendish in Wolf Hall, and Bob Cratchit in Dickensian, and Brett in Power Monkeys.

More recently, he’s starred as Keith Boyle in Whitstable Pearl, Mark in Sex Education, Mr Finch in Bridgerton, and Florian in the Plebs movie.

Robert has also voiced Samson in the children’s TV series Thomas & Friends.

His film roles include Harold Lowsley in the 2016 film Grimsby, and Ryan in Man Up.

Patricia Potter as Diane Lloyd in Holby City (Credit: BBC One)

Patricia Potter plays Oonagh Wallace

Holby City fans will definitely recognise the actress who plays Oonagh Wallace.

Of course, 47-year-old Patricia Potter played Holby favourite Diane Lloyd from 2002 until 2007.

Diane was a general surgeon on Holby’s Keller ward.

She tragically died in 2007 when her car collided with a train, in what could have been a suicide attempt.

However, Patricia reprised her role as character Diane in one episode in 2019.

She appeared in frankly bizarre scenes when Ric Griffin – Diane’s former lover – experienced illusions during surgery.

This is Patricia’s first acting since she popped up in the BBC medical drama.

She’s also played Jane Fairweather in Doctors, Victoria in Brookside, and Yvette Dyer in Law and Order: UK.

Who else stars in the cast of Vera’s Against the Tide?

Of course, all the Vera favourites return in as Vera series 12 kicks off.

The show would be nothing without Brenda Blethyn’s DCI Vera Stanhope, and her sidekick DS Aiden Healy, played by Kenny Doughty.

Jon Morrison returns as DC Kenny Lockhart, and Ibinabo Jack plays DC Jacqueline Williams.

Riley Jones stars as DC Mark Edwards, and Paul Kaye plays Dr Malcolm Donahue for the last time.

Meanwhile, Here and Now star Dharmesh Patel stars as Nitesh Aya, and Moving On’s Ade Ajibade portrays Leonie Becker.

Amanda Horlock stars as Julia Channing, and she recently played Barbra in Dal Y Mellt.

Guilt actor Flynn Allen plays Lyle Channing, Mimi’s World star Jasmine Kerr portrays Alison Ayad, and Enterprice’s Theo Solomon stars as Jason Hewley.

Newcomers Harvey Smith stars as Frank Channing, Rachel Morris is Carmen Harris, and Eilis Konstantina plays Amy Watson.

Vera continues on Sundays at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

