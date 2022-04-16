Filming for the new series of Vera is underway and fans can’t wait to see Brenda Blethyn’s titular character back in action.

The cosy crime drama is a jewel in ITV’s crown, but the road to stardom hasn’t been paved with gold for the award-winning actress.

Brenda, 76, who was made an OBE in 2003, had her heart broken when her marriage with her first husband, Alan, broke down.

The star revealed he had “befriended a beautiful neighbour” who “announced one night in the pub that she was in love with my husband”.

The actress told the Daily Mail she “didn’t immediately take her comment seriously”.

Brenda Blethyn was “devastated” when her first marriage broke down (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

“I was devastated”

Brenda continued: “But I asked her over and said, ‘If I wasn’t around would you and Alan be together?’ She answered, ‘Yes.’ I was devastated.”

The beloved thesp explained she moved in with her brother and his wife and added that despite the devastation, Alan gave her the proceeds of the house the couple shared so she could go to drama school.

Brenda was the star of the show at Guildford School of Acting and went on to be nominated for awards aplenty including an Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe.

Vera actress Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope (Credit: ITV)

Lucky break

Looking back at her illustrious career the actress recalled the time it all began when she was asked if she could play the maid in an am-dram production when she was working at British Rail.

“I often think back to that day at Euston – if I hadn’t done that good turn I might not be doing this today,” she mused.

Brenda and Okorie Chukwu in Kate and Koji (Credit: ITV)

Who is Brenda Blethyn’s current husband?

Brenda met her partner National Theatre art director Michael Mayhew in 1975.

The couple married in 2010.

The actress, who also stars in ITV’s Kate and Koji, previously joked she didn’t know why they were together as they had ‘nothing in common’ apart from their sense of humour.

The couple were engaged for 35 years before tying the knot in 2010, a year before Brenda landed the role of DCI Vera Stanhope.

Speaking about the pair’s decision to marry after so many years, the actress admitted that while it was spurred by ‘pragmatism’ it did ‘feel nice to be married’.

Vera is on ITV on Saturday at 1.10pm