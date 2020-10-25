Sarah Greene stars as investigative journalist Charmian Pepper in BBC One’s political thriller Roadkill.

Sarah’s character Charmian is determined to destroy MP Peter Laurence, convinced he’s guilty of corruption.

But where have we seen actress Sarah Greene before?

Here’s everything you need to know about her!

Actress Sarah Greene stars as Charmian Pepper in Roadkill (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Roadkill on BBC One: Who is Peter Laurence’s daughter? And other burning questions after episode one!

Who is Sarah Greene?

Sarah Greene is an award-winning actress and singer from Ireland.

The 36-year-old is best known for portraying Helen McCormick in the West End and Broadway productions of The Cripple of Inishmaan.

She appeared opposite Daniel Radcliffe who played Billy Claven in the production.

As a result, Sarah was nominated for the 2014 Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, and the 2014 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

She later won an Irish Film and Television Award for Best Actress in a Drama, for her role as Hecate Poole in Penny Dreadful.

Sarah narrowly missed out on the role of Vanessa, the female lead in Ryan Reynolds’ film Deadpool.

Sarah Greene played Connell’s mum in BBC Three’s Normal People (Credit: BBC Three)

Read more: BBC bosses ‘desperate to make second series of Normal People’

What is Sarah Greene famous for?

Sarah is famous for her work in the West End and, most recently, television.

She’s been on the small screen since 2006, when she appeared in the film Bachelors Walk Christmas Special as an extra.

She became more recognisable when she landed the role as Hecate Poole in Penny Dreadful.

Sarah starred opposite Timothy Dalton, Eva Green, Billie Piper, Helen McCrory and Josh Harnett.

I love Aidan and we’re really good friends.

The 5’4 actress won the lead role as Cassie Maddox and Lexie Mangan in Dublin Murders last year, and played Connell’s mum Lorraine in BBC hit Normal People this year.

She’s also played Judith in Vikings, May in Rebellion and Maxine in Ransom.

Where is she from?

Sarah is originally from Cork, Ireland.

She trained in Dublin where she graduated from the Gaiety School of Acting in 2006.

She became interested in acting when she saw Red Riding Hood along with her parents at the Opera House in Cork.

Aidan Turner and Sarah Greene on the red carpet of his film The Hobbit (Credit: Splash)

Did Sarah Greene date Poldark’s Aidan Turner?

Sarah Greene and fellow Ireland native Aidan Turner split up in 2015 after a five year relationship and rumoured engagement.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Aidan confirmed he had split from Sarah Greene, but refused to go into any details.

He said: “I like to keep my private life private for my own head. It’s important to me that people don’t know too much about me because I’m trying to play characters.”

Sarah later admitted she’d be reluctant to date another actor.

Recently, in an interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Sarah admitted she was still in touch with Aidan, saying: “I’m always referred to as Aidan’s ex-girlfriend. I love Aidan and we’re really good friends, but no one would ever ask him about me.”

She revealed she has a boyfriend from Northern Ireland, and they have discussed kids.

Roadkill continues on Sunday October 25 2020 at 9pm on BBC One.

Are you enjoying BBC One’s Roadkill? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.