Roadkill on BBC One from Line of Duty director: When does it start?

Roadkill stars Hugh Laurie as Conservative MP Peter Laurence in this BBC One political thriller.

Helen McCrory of Peaky Blinders fame also stars in the four-parter, which has Line of Duty director Michael Keillor in charge.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Sunday night drama.

Hugh Laurie portrays popular politician Peter Laurence (Credit: BBC One)

Who stars in BBC One’s Roadkill?

Hugh Laurie portrays central character Peter Laurence, the Transport Minister who is popular with the public.

Helen McCrory plays Prime Minister Dawn Ellison.

Irish actress Sarah Greene, who you’ll recognise from Normal People, is journalist Charmian Pepper.

Pippa Bennett-Warner stars as high-flying barrister Rochelle Madeley.

Iain De Caestecker is political adviser Duncan Knock, while Olivia Vinall is private secretary to the PM.

Cursed star Shalom Brune-Franklin also appears as Rose Dietl.

What’s BBC One’s Roadkill about?

Roadkill is a four-part fictional thriller about a self-made and charismatic politician, played by Hugh Laurie.

Hugh plays Transport Minister Peter Laurence, who is popular with the voters, until his public and private life starts falling apart.

He is accused of wrongdoing, but is he guilty or is he being picked apart by his enemies?

He tells the PM he is “squeaky clean”, but he also describes himself as a “rule breaker” to one of his aides in the trailer (see below).

Helen McCrory stars as the Prime Minister in BBC One’s Roadkill (Credit: BBC One)

Where was BBC One’s Roadkill filmed?

Roadkill was filmed in and around London last year, before Covid-19 restrictions.

Early episodes feature buildings which look remarkably similar to Downing Street, London City Hall and the Old Bailey.

Is BBC One’s Roadkill based on a true story?

Writer David Hare says the drama is set in a fictional world, and that none of the characters in Roadkill are based on real people.

He states: “Mine is a parallel world to the real one, and there is no secret passage between the two.”

He added: “I wanted to imagine what it would be like if a Conservative politician, naturally gifted with a mix of charm, intelligence, charisma and high humour, managed to find his path from a working-class household in Croydon right into the heart of Westminster.

“Peter Laurence is not based on anyone. Nor are the other characters.”

Hugh Laurie’s Peter Laurence is a charming politician in Roadkill, but is he corrupt? (Credit: BBC One)

What’s Hugh Laurie most famous for?

Hugh Laurie, 61, has been on our TV screens since 1982.

His breakout role was in the Blackadder series, opposite Rowan Atkinson and Stephen Fry, from 1986 to 1989.

He played Bertie Wooster in Jeeves and Wooster in 1990, before continuing his funny double act with Stephen Fry in their own comedy show A Bit of Fry and Laurie.

Hugh has moved away from just comedic roles, playing Dr. Gregory House in House between 2004 and 2012.

He portrayed sinister Richard Roper in The Night Manager in 2016.

Roadkill starts on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday October 18 2020.

