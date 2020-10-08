DIY SOS: The Big Build is set to return to BBC One later this year, kicking off with a Children in Need special in November.

Nick Knowles and his team travel to four locations around the UK to ‘forever change the lives of struggling families’.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series…

The DIY SOS team and local volunteers pose for a socially distanced photo on Caswell Bay (Credit: BBC)

When is DIY SOS: The Big Build back?

The BBC One series returns in November with a special episode for BBC Children in Need.

Children in Need airs on Friday November 13 2020.

DIY SOS: The Big Build will feature Swansea-based charity Surfability UK, supported by BBC Children in Need, which offers disabled children and young people the opportunity to learn how to surf.

The episode will broadcast on Thursday November 12 2020 as part of BBC Children in Need’s 40th celebrations.

The Scunthorpe episode airs on Thursday November 19 2020.

You can see the Carbis Bay, Cornwall, episode on Thursday November 26 2020.

Weston-Super-Mare is in the spotlight on Thursday December 03 2020

DIY SOS and the team are returning to BBC One (Credit: BBC)

Where does the team visit?

Nick Knowles travels to four locations with his team.

The team and their army of volunteers will help build, renovate and transform homes in Caswell Bay, Swansea, Scunthorpe, Cornwall and Weston-Super-Mare.

Three orphaned brothers receive help in this new series.

They live in a two bedroom bungalow with their grandparents – a couple who have fostered more than a 100 children!

A family are helped in which all three children have a life-limiting illness.

Nick and the team help people struggling with a range of issues, from depression and loss to disability and life-limiting illnesses.

DIY SOS: The Big Build – Children in Need special

The BBC One series kick offs with an extra special episode for BBC Children in Need in Caswell Bay, Swansea.

Nick Knowles, with his trusty team including Mark, Chris, Jules, Billy and designer Gabrielle Blackman, build a new centre and convert Surfability UK’s current base – a dilapidated out of use bus stop shelter – into a state of the art eco-friendly surf centre.

DIY SOS: The Big Build BBC Children in Need Special sees the team take on an ambitious project with the help of local trade volunteers.

Ben Clifford, Director of Surfability UK said: “We are so stoked to hear that DIY SOS and BBC Children in Need are going to be building a new purpose built surf centre for us.

“We started operating from a van in 2013, then in 2016 got our current building. We have loads of problems with flooding, the plaster is all falling off and it just isn’t suitable for our needs, and those of the people that we support.”

Nick Knowles, presenter of BBC One’s DIY SOS said: “We are enormously proud and pleased to announce that we are combining with BBC Children in Need and the wonderful disability surfing charity Surfability UK to build them new facilities on the beautiful Welsh coast.”

DIY SOS: BBC Children in Need Special comes to Caswell Bay, Swansea (Credit: BBC)

Did Covid-19 affect filming on DIY SOS?

All building work will be carried out in line with Health and Safety guidelines issued by the government relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All volunteers were socially distanced during the CIN special.

The other three episodes were filmed last year before the pandemic began.

Nick said: “As ever, hundreds of volunteers answered our call to help, giving up their time to help people in need in their community.

“This series is full of the community kindness, loving families and life-affirming moments that the audience expects from every DIY SOS.

“It all kicks off with an incredible build for a wonderful organisation supported by BBC Children in Need and completed within tough Covid guidelines.”

Who is Nick Knowles?

Nick Knowles, 58, is a presenter, writer and musician.

He can be seen on Who Dares Wins, Secret Fortune and Perfection and has presented UK’s Worst, City Hospital, Holiday Hit Squad and Real Rescues.

Middlesex-born Nick participated in the 18th series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

He finished in sixth place.

Vegan Nick has four children, and two ex-wives.

Nick Knowles presents DIY SOS on BBC One (Credit: BBC)

Who are the DIY SOS team?

Nick Knowles is the only member of the team who isn’t a builder.

He’s not afraid of hard work, though, and mucks in with the work.

He also talks to the families being helped and often sheds a tear.

Mark Millar served his apprenticeship as a carpenter in Ireland in the late 70s, and is now based in Bristol.

He’s since worked as a carpenter all over the UK, Europe and America.

Build manager Mark is the one who has to work out how to fit weeks of work into just nine days.

Nick Knowles and his team help to transform lives (Credit: BBC)

Chris Frediani started plastering at 17 and has worked with numerous old school plasterers.

He worked his way up to being a very versatile plasterer.

He’s been on DIY SOS since day one. He lives in Devon.

Julian Perryman started his building career at 16, building new houses with his father.

He’s an original DIY SOS team member.

Billy Byrne learned his trade in the 60s and then went into lighting in the film game.

They call him ‘The Prince of Darkness’.

DIY SOS: The Big Build airs on BBC One and is available afterwards on iPlayer

