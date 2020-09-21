Us, a new BBC drama starring Tom Hollander, got underway last night.

Airing across four episodes, the programme tells the story of married couple Douglas and Connie Petersen, whose trip across Europe with their son Albie turns into a quest to save their crumbling marriage.

Us started on BBC One last night (Credit: BBC)

What is Tom Hollander’s new BBC drama Us about?

Baptiste actor Tom Hollander plays Douglas, while Saskia Reeves is cast in the role of Connie and their son, Albie, is portrayed by Doctor Foster actor Tom Taylor.

After watching the first episode on Sunday (September 20) evening, a number of viewers complained that it had them falling asleep or fast forwarding the slower scenes.

That’s despite praise for ‘marvellous’ actor Tom Hollander.

Tom Hollander plays dad and husband Douglas Petersen (Credit: BBC)

How did viewers react to Us?

On Twitter, one said: “I was really looking forward to watching #Us on @BBCOne as the Beeb always delivers on Sunday night drama… BUT… this particular offering is a damp squib and definitely not worth investing in for the next three weeks.”

Another replied: “So true. I ended up fast forwarding most of it. Shame because I really like #TomHollander #US @BBCOne.”

A third said: “That was a load of [bleep]. Us on BBC, I nearly fell asleep again, yawn #us.”

Someone else wrote: “@BBC I’ve liked every performance by the wonderful #tomhollander and #saskiareeves, yet I fell asleep during #Us… truly soporific.”

So true. I ended up fast forwarding most of it. Shame because I really like Tom Hollander.

Others enjoyed it though, as one viewer tweeted: “Forgot about the news for a while, spent the evening watching the marvellous #TomHollander in #Us on BBC1 – highly recommended.”

“Loving #Us this evening,” said another. “Straight onto the next episodes on BBC iPlayer. Great to travel around Europe via the novel after a slightly grounded year in the UK! #DavidNWriter.”

Tom Hollander calls Us a ‘very familiar story’

Us is based on the David Nicholls novel of the same name.

Speaking about his new role, star Tom said: “Us is actually a very familiar story which I think a lot of people will be able to identify with. It’s written by the charming David Nicholls and the screenplay is fairly true to the book.

“The trickiest thing is that in the book you know what is going on inside a character’s head. One way that works is within the flashback element of the story, which is very present in the book and in the adaptation too.

Not all viewers were keen on Us (Credit: BBC)

“I think one of the most poignant things about the way that David has written the story is how the present-day Douglas and Connie are intercut with flashbacks of them as a young couple. You see them, how they fell in love and yet how things have changed.

“It’s not easy adapting your own book for the screen but he’s a brilliant writer who obviously he knows his own story inside out.”

– Us continues on BBC One this Sunday (September 27) at 9pm. The whole series is available to stream now on iPlayer

