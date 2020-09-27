Nick Knowles shared an adorable snap of his youngest son on Instagram on Sunday and his followers couldn’t get enough.

The BBC star and DIY SOS host shares his son Eddie with his ex-wife Jessica Rose Moor.

Nick was celebrating his birthday with his close family. A snap of the pair on their way proved that Eddie certainly takes after his famous dad in terms of fashion sense.

Nick captioned a picture of the two of them wearing almost-matching suits: “My birthday brunch with the boy. Nice to get suits on and get out to a nice place to celebrate.”

Fans rushed to comment underneath the adorable snap.

One responded: “Happy birthday! You two are adorable!”

A second replied: “I hope you both had a lovely day!”

A third say they thought the lad looked “dapper” in his suit.

Nick is the host of DIY SOS (Credit: David Sims / SplashNews.com)

Nick’s DIY SOS tribute

It follows a tribute Nick recently shared to one of the stars of DIY SOS who had died.

Viewers were in tears earlier this month after Nick revealed Ollie, a boy who featured on the show, had passed away.

BBC One showed the episode featuring dad-of-three Darren.

The family needed a home more suited to their enhanced needs (Credit: BBC)

Tragically, Darren’s wife had died suddenly, making him the sole carer of his three lads, including his heavily disabled son Ollie.

Nick and the DIY SOS created a home for the family that was much better suited to their needs.

Sadly, after the episode ended, Nick took to Twitter to share some news with his followers.

Nick wrote, alongside a heart emoji: “We @DIYSOS send condolences to Darren and family on the sad passing of wonderful Ollie, who is missed and was so loved.”

His followers were deeply saddened and sent their condolences.

Fans rushed to share their sorrow about the loss (Credit: BBC)

What did DIY SOS viewers say?

One said: “My thoughts are with Darren and his family at this sad time. RIP Ollie. Sending my love to Darren and his family #DIYSOS.”

Another tweeted: “RIP Ollie. Watched the program last night and Ollie looked so happy with his new home reno. Deepest condolences to the family, [which has] already suffered so much. #DIYSOS #RIPOllie.”

A third put: “As if #DIYSOS didn’t have me in enough pieces last night, I wake up to hear that the boy who was on it has died! #RIPOllie.”

