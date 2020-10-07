Line Of Duty fans have spotted a potential plot clue in new pictures from behind the scenes of series six of the BBC cop drama.

Creator Jed Mercurio took to social media to post photos of the cast during filming in Belfast.

Jed Mercurio is in Belfast filming series six of Line Of Duty (Credit: BBC / World Productions)

What did Jed Mercurio post about Line Of Duty series six?

The former doctor shared a string of snaps on Twitter and wrote alongside them: “#LineofDuty6 Another great week of filming in Belfast.”

One of the pictures shows stars Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar standing around with their masks on, all socially distanced.

In another, Vicky jokingly points a fake gun at Martin when he’s not looking.

A third photo has the three of them looking seriously at the camera, masks off this time.

What did Line Of Duty fans say?

A number of Jed’s followers were pleased to get an advance look at the new series.

However, one detail on Martin’s uniform seemed to offer a hint about his character, DS Steve Arnott.

Steve Arnott with no sergeant epaulettes?

The three stripes on his shoulder appeared to be gone.

One fan, wondering if it meant he had been demoted from the rank of Sergeant, tweeted back: “Stevie boy demoted to PC?”

Someone else said: “Steve Arnott with no sergeant epaulettes?”

Another speculated that it could just have meant he was operating undercover, tweeting: “Or undercover?”

Steve Arnot with no sergeant epaulettes?

BBC drama’s first series still a shocker

The first series of Line Of Duty was back on screens in recent months – and its shock ending had fans in awe all over again.

The rerun concluded in August and left viewers needing time to recover.

DCI Gates’ (Lennie James) involvement with the the Organised Crime Group was exposed.

Lennie James as DCI Gates in the first series of Line Of Duty (Credit: BBC)

Eventually backed into a corner, he agreed to help his fellow coppers nab gangster Tommy Hunter but knew his career was over.

To ensure his family got his pension and benefits, he took his own life and made it look like he was killed ‘in the line of duty’.

He said, “I was never bent. You know that, don’t you?” before running to a road and putting himself in the path of a huge moving lorry.

