Holby City has been named the Best TV Finale of 2022 in the first-ever Entertainment Daily Awards after the BBC medical drama came to an end earlier this year.

It faced stiff competition from the likes of Peaky Blinders, The Split and Killing Eve.

But rather than celebrate the end of the series, fans will surely all be making the same demand – please, BBC, bring it back!

Holby City was named the Best TV Finale of 2022 by Entertainment Daily readers (Credit: ED)

BBC airs last-ever episode

Calls for Holby City to return have been raging among ED! readers ever since the BBC announced that it would be bringing the series to an end.

Back in March, viewers watched in tears as Holby legend Jac Naylor exited the show for good following her battle with a brain tumour.

It ran for 23 years, and built up a huge fanbase.

And, just because it isn’t on screen any more, well that doesn’t mean that the Holby fans have gone away.

The show came to an end back in the spring (Credit: BBC)

Holby City wins Entertainment Daily Award

The drama was named Best TV Finale of 2022 in the first-ever Entertainment Daily Awards.

The full results were announced yesterday (December 28), with the BBC medical drama triumphing in its category.

The BBC medical drama scored almost a third of the votes in the category, showing there’s still a lot of love for the series, some nine months on.

The win followed calls among ED! readers for the show to make a comeback.

Holby was up against The Split, Peaky Blinders, After Life, Killing Eve and Neighbours in the ED! Awards.

Of course, the latter is making a comeback, so will Holby? Fans hope so!

Viewers call for the return of Holby City

One viewer told ED!: “Should never have been axed but what a final episode – they couldn’t have done it any better. I balled my eyes out.”

Another said: “I have watched every single episode of Holby City, please fetch it back soon.”

“Bring Holby City back!” another demanded.

“Tuesday just isn’t the same. Bring it back or sell the show. Really miss it,” said another.

Another commented: “Please bring it back, I really miss Holby City.”

What do we want? Holby back! When do we want it? NOW!

“Hate Tuesday without Holby City. We pay your wages BBC. Bring it back!” demanded another.

“Bring back Holby, Tuesday is not the same without it…..why take a good programme off when so many people enjoyed it?” another asked.

Another declared: “Bring back Holby City – badly missed.”

“What do we want? Holby back! When do we want it? NOW!” said another.

