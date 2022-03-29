Holby City review: Why this was the perfect way to end the show

Holby City aired its final ever episode tonight (Tuesday, March 29) and we saw a touching end to the show.

Not only was it the end for the show, it was the final goodbye for Holby legend Jac Naylor, but was this really the best way to end the show?

This is what Entertainment Daily TV and Soap writer Charlotte Rodrigues thinks.

Jac died (Credit: BBC)

Holby City final episode review: Jac’s death destroyed me

For months, us Holby fans know Jac Naylor has had a huge health battle after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

After treatment failed, Elliot recently attempted to perform surgery to remove to tumour but it was unsuccessful.

Tonight Jac signed ADRT (Advance Decision to Refuse Treatment) and soon suffered a stroke.

Unfortunately Jac did eventually die. While I think it was a massive shame to kill off the best character on the show, I think this was the right way to bring Jac’s storyline to an end.

Jac’s illness plot began months ago and after last week’s episode, it would’ve been a miracle for them to find a cure so quick. Although I was hoping that they would find a way to live.

Jac donated her organs and we saw them being transported to hospitals across the country.

This allowed Holby fans to see the return for a few familiar faces including Ric Griffin, Serena Campbell and Bernie Wolfe.

It was heartbreaking to see all of Jac’s close friends watch her die, but it also showed the difference that organ donation can make to so many lives.

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t crying.

Henrik found Russ (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders spoilers: Drunk Linda returns and ruins Tina’s funeral?

Hanssen got his happy ending

It also looked like Hanssen would finally get his happy ending with Russ.

A few weeks back, viewers know Hanssen rejected Russ, who revealed his love for him.

However he only did this so Russ would put his daughter Billie and her newborn child first.

So it looked Russ and Hanssen would never happen… until tonight.

Tonight Hanssen found Russ at the hospital in Leeds and he revealed he had come to find him. It seems Hanssen and Russ may have found true love together.

Although I’m sad we won’t get to see their relationship play out on-screen, it’s nice to know the show did end with it looking like a happy ending for the both of them.

Holby City is finished (Credit: BBC)

A tribute to the NHS

In a narration, Jac told viewers that when she walked into a theatre and realised her hands could save lives was when she realised that was her place in the world.

A feeling I’m sure many NHS workers have experienced.

The show ended with the main characters, many of whom were close to Jac, rushing to the front of the hospital to deal with an emergency.

A very symbolic moment, showing how many real-life doctors, nurses and medical professionals have to put their real-life problems behind them every day in order to save lives.

The final shot showed Holby lit up with Thank You Holby City NHS. It was a beautiful tribute to the NHS and to the show after so many years on air.

Holby City paid tribute to the NHS (Credit: BBC)

Holby City’s finale

Overall I think the final episode of the show ended perfectly. While I, like many Holby fans, do not want to the show to end, I do think they couldn’t have picked a better way to finish it.

Although Jac’s death was heartbreaking, it made sense to have her die given the storyline she had been involved in.

It was really tough to see Sacha, Fletch, Eli, Madge and Nicky say goodbye to their good friend, but it shows the reality that many hospital staff members face every day.

It was a touching end to the show and the tribute to the NHS at the end was perfect.

I want to say a huge well done to everyone who has worked on the show, past and present. Rosie Marcel was incredible in tonight’s scenes and I can’t wait to see what she does next.

I hope one day, Holby is brought back like Waterloo Road, but at least we got a fitting ending.

Read more: Bridgeton filming locations: Where was it filmed and can you visit the locations?

What did you think of the final episode of Holby City? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.