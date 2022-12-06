The BBC has confirmed that Waterloo Road will be returning to screens very soon.

It was announced earlier this year that the BBC school drama would be making a return to screens.

But when is it back?

BBC drama Waterloo Road is back very soon (Credit: BBC)

Waterloo Road return date confirmed as it takes Holby City time slot

Waterloo Road will be back on-screens for series 11 on Tuesday, January 3 2023 at 8pm.

This will take Holby City’s former time slot.

Waterloo Road is back on Tuesday, January 3rd 2023 (Credit: BBC)

What is happening in the next Waterloo Road series?

Angela Griffin will be returning to Waterloo Road as Kim Campbell, who is now head teacher of the school.

Also making a return is Adam Thomas as Donte Charles and Katie Griffiths as Chlo Charles, aka Chloe Grainger.

As the new school year begins, a peaceful protest turns into a school riot and the events of the day will have huge ramifications on everyone involved.

A spokesperson for the show said: “Across the term, Waterloo Road’s teachers and parents are going to have to learn on their feet as they try to navigate the ever changing social landscape – from teen homelessness to the cost of living, being LGBTQ+, racism, sexism, mental health and everything else facing young teens today.

“Amongst the chaos, the students, faculty and parents still make their times for friendships, fun and a few romances.

Chlo and Donte are back with their children (Credit: BBC)

“The pupils have a lot to contend with this term, but they will learn to lean on one another to survive the year and try and stay out of detention as much as possible.

“Riots, scandals, fractured families and challenging kids – for Headteacher Kim Campbell and her team, fire-fighting is a way of life.

“Who said education was easy?”

Also joining the cast include Coronation Street stars Kym Marsh and Rachel Leskovac.

Adam Thomas’s niece Scarlett Thomas will be playing Donte and Chlo’s daughter Izzie.

Meanwhile Adam’s son Teddy will be playing Donte and Chlo’s son Tommy.

Waterloo Road returns on January 3rd 2023 on BBC One. You can watch the original series now on BBC iPlayer.

