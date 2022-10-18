Waterloo Road: Who did Adam Thomas play? Is Donte Charles returning to the new series?

Adam Thomas will once again play his Waterloo Road character Donte Charles when the show returns to BBC later this year.

Need a recap on everything that happened to Donte Charles in his four series of Waterloo Road?

And want to know everything we know about his return?

We cover it all here…

When did Donte Charles first appear in Waterloo Road?

Adam Thomas joined the cast as Donte Charles right from the first episode of the show.

He begins the show as the classic bad boy, immediately starting up trouble for Chlo Grainger, his love interest throughout the show.

He takes his girlfriend Chlo, her best friend Holly and his best friend Adam out on a joyride in his father’s limo.

But when they get into an accident, Holly is left in a coma and Adam is killed.

Donte and Chlo only have minor injuries.

Donte is imprisoned for his actions and relies on Chlo to get him out.

It is revealed that a drunk Chlo climbed onto Donte and obscured his view of the road, which lead to the crash.

In court, Donte is found guilty by the jury, despite Chlo’s best efforts in admitting the truth.

Donte luckily receives a suspended sentence from the judge due to his remorse.

Donte was the classic bad boy character in Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC)

What happens to Donte in series 2 of the show?

Series 2 is largely uneventful for Donte after the drama of series 1.

Donte and Chlo grow closer and plan to marry each other.

Most of the drama of the season is reserved for Izzie Redpath, Chlo’s mum who is murdered by local drug dealer Jed Seddon.

Chlo is understandably devastated by the death of her mother, and becomes more determined to marry Donte.

The second season ends with Donte and Chlo preparing to marry each other.

Donte had an on and off relationship with Chlo (Credit: BBC)

What happens to Donte Charles in series 3 of Waterloo Road?

Series 3 begins with Donte and Chlo getting married at 16 years old, despite Chlo’s stepfather, Tom, trying to stop the wedding.

The two marry anyway with permission from Donte’s father and Chlo’s birth father.

Although the happy marriage doesn’t last long, only five episodes into their marriage, Donte discovers that Chlo has been sleeping with Brett Aspinall, his friend and the boyfriend of Chloe’s sister, Mika.

Donte is understandably devastated and breaks up with his wife.

Donte then begins a relationship with Celine Dixon, as she helps him recover from Chlo’s betrayal.

However, Celine realises Donte is still in love with Chlo, and becomes jealous and insecure.

Donte does try and find Chlo when she runs away from home and nearly ends up in a sex trafficking ring, but once she’s saved the two do not reconcile.

It is not until the end of series 3, the two finally reconcile.

When a large fire starts in the school canteen, Chlo gets trapped in the school toilets.

As the fire spreads, she calls Donte for help, who comes to her rescue.

With the help of Tom, she is saved and the two reunite.

Celine does not appear on the show again.

What happened in Donte’s last season on the show?

In series 4, Donte and Chlo’s last season on this show, the two move into a flat together.

Chlo also has ambitions to become a hairdresser, and Donte makes her a run-down van into a mobile hairdressers.

The two move into a flat together, but the reality of bills and rent soon mean they are forced to move back in with Tom.

But the biggest shock from series 4 comes when Chlo discovers she is pregnant, whilst Donte is extremely supportive, Chlo isn’t sure she wants to keep the baby.

Donte threatens Chlo with divorce and says he and Chlo are “finished” in an attempt to get custody of his child.

However, Chlo goes into labour six weeks early, giving birth in the school toilets with the help of Kim Campbell.

Donte makes up with Chlo when she goes into labour, promising to support whatever decision she makes.

Chlo and Donte decide to keep their daughter and name her Izzie, after Chlo’s late mother Izzie Redpath.

Donte and Chlo then go on to move to a house outside of Manchester University so Chlo can continue her studies, whilst raising their daughter together.

Adam Thomas will return as Donte Charles in Waterloo Road later this year (Credit: BBC)

What will happen when Donte Charles returns to the show?

The BBC hasn’t revealed exact details about how Donte and Chlo return to the show yet.

But actor Adam Thomas promises an exciting storyline for the character: “I’m so excited to go back to where it all started!

“Waterloo Road was a huge part of my life and career so to go back 15 years later is a dream come true.

“I feel so blessed to have been given this opportunity to get back to acting and doing what I love!

“I can’t wait to see some old faces and some new. This series is going to be the best one yet…”

Katie Griffiths returns as Chlo Charles and Adam’s niece, Scarlett Thomas, will play their daughter Izzie.

Waterloo Road will return to BBC in early 2023.

